Reader: 11 “red flags” for detecting sociopaths reviewed in light of Raniere behavior

The passionate tiger. [gesture #41]

Is he a wondrous , joyful Vanguard or a lurking, deviate, seething sociopath? Keith Raniere is analyzed below by a reader.

This one is for Monte Blu and anyone else still drinking the Kool-Aid.

I couldn’t stand silently by anymore when the shit should be hitting the fan.

Feels like we all dated Mr. V [Keith Raniere AKA Vanguard]. And it was one of those relationships that you look back on and shake your head and ask yourself “Did I really date that small penis guy with a giant ego but who was actually an idiot and smelled like dirt”?

Yes. We all did. Worst relationship ever.

Huffington Post did an article about the 11 signs you are dating a sociopath.

I’m going to break them down one by one to see if the V-ster is a sociopath.

RED FLAG #1. Having an oversized ego.

Our little pal likes calling himself a V word meaning he’s at the head of a movement when he shouldn’t even be the head of a bowel movement. He has two weeks of debaucherous, sex filled celebrations for his birthday. And he considers himself to be “the smartest man in the world”. I’m going to give this one a resounding YES.

RED FLAG #2. Lying and exhibiting manipulative behavior.

If you look up the term “lying and manipulative little cunt” in the dictionary, you’ll see his face there. I apologize to the other cunts out there who are being lumped in with a bigger loser but I couldn’t think of a more appropriate word. My British blood sometimes comes out in my vernacular. So, up goes another YES.

RED FLAG #3. Exhibiting a lack of empathy.

Branding and blackmailing women? Suing people into oblivion. Losing tens of millions of dollars without caring. Check the YES box again.

RED FLAG #4. Showing a lack of remorse or shame.

Anyone who can put those videos about nothing up on YouTube and not be embarrassed at how moronic they look has no shame. From one video: “People have killed themselves because of Sesame Street” – Shut the fuck up V, you sociopathic muppet.

Leave Sesame Street out of this. There’s no pussy to be had from that show. Move onto a CW series. At least they are of age on there. And that’s another YES for the V-ster.

RED FLAG #5. Staying eerily calm in scary or dangerous situations.

This guy has almost lost everything several times but at least outwardly he keeps calm. if I lost close to $100 million of someone else’s money, I’d be hiding in a cave on a deserted island praying that no one ever finds me. He hides in the light. Get out the YES flag for this one.

RED FLAG #6. Behaving irresponsibly or with extreme impulsivity.

The amount of times V hit on women openly and brazenly is crazy – like a frat boy who just hit puberty. Many of us have seen it especially at V-week. According to many reports, he doesn’t wrap up itty bitty teeny tiny V when he has sex. Leaving himself and the women open to STDs. So, that a big fat YES on this one.

RED FLAG #7. Having few friends.

He puts himself on a pedestal and has others do it too. Can you really have friends in that situation? Certainly, he has very few people he trusts (Some of the ones he did have run away). Other than people he controls. And that’s another YES.

RED FLAG #8. Being charming—but only superficially.

Many of us who interacted with V thought he was faking it when spoke or showed emotion. Like there was something missing when he spoke. Depth. A soul. Proper hygiene. That YES #8 in a row.

RED FLAG #9. Living by the “pleasure principle.”

He started a glorified sex club. But it’s tough for guys who look like a cliche “computer repair guy” to get sex. But he found a way though didn’t he? The V-ster is all about pleasure – unfortunately, he only cares about his own. Another YES.

RED FLAG #10. Showing disregard for societal norms.

He runs a cult. Most people frown on that. So, that’s another YES.

RED FLAG #11. Having “intense” eyes.

Right underneath those computer repairman glasses are very hollow, glazed-over eyes that like to stare. And there are those who think he can use them to hypnotize people. Either way, it’s a YES.

Verdict: Sociopath – in my most humble of opinions. To know for sure, we’d have to hook him up to his own non-patentable sociopath-checking machine that spews out sleazy pickup lines until someone breaks down.

That’s the only way to know beyond any doubt.

Tea time.