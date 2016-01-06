Reader: ‘Puppet Sex Women’ are hypnotized to join Raniere?

Master Raniere rarely if ever appears at a class for beginners.

Keith Raniere awaits the pleasures his females may afford him. Serve him as the acolyte serves her unseen God.

A reader comments,”Of course Raniere teaches marriage is based on inner deficiency. He doesn’t want the women he stalks to think about marriage so they can be hypnotized to join his inner circle of puppet sex women. What a loser.”

Is it so?

Or are the women happier sharing Raniere than having a monogamous relationship?

Many of the sex slaves of Raniere come and go. But many seem to stay.

The ones who have left – seem – one and all – to have horror stories about Raniere’s cruelty, although he was loving – even if deceptive.

The Vanguard however is loving when he is worshiped , but he is a jealous god who wreaks destruction on his female enemies (and former lovers), these women say.

Abandon all hope ye who enters into a relationship with the Vanguard, the women who loved him and left say.

Can we believe them?

For, as he likes to say, he knows all, sees all and controls all. His brain waves even set off radar detectors.

Barbara Bouchey

Toni Natalie

Gina Melita

Gina Hutchinson was 15 when Keith Raniere had sex with her. He was 24.

As Rhiannon how many times Keith Raniere raped her when she was 12 years old.