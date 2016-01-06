New Info on Jounalist in Raniere/Salinas Mexican Plot to lure women to pain

Did Vanguard have a plan to destroy four women?

Maybe it’s just a coincidence.

Yesterday we posted in Did Raniere/Salinas use fake email with journalist’s name to lure women into Mexican imprisonment? word about the “shocking allegation that the compassionate Vanguard, Keith Raniere, and his Vice President in charge of ‘Ethics,’ the Gandhi-impersonating, son of a Mexican President, Emiliano Salinas, tried to lure four NXIVM female ‘enemies’ to Mexico to be imprisoned.”

We told how four women – the are Toni Natalie, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones and Kim Woolhouse – all deemed as Raniere enemies – though two of them were his lovers and two were NXIVM teachers – were invited to come to Mexico.

And that they got emails purportedly from Yurira Sierra – a noted journalist – inviting them to an anti cult conference.

Kristin Keeffe and others, alleged that Raniere and Salinas, arranged to bribe a Mexican judge to order indictments of the women.

Once they arrived in Mexico they would be arrested and placed in an horrific Mexican jail.

We asked whether Sierra whose name was on the email account actually sent the invitation that would allegedly lure these women into false imprisonment.

One source said “Anyone can make a Hotmail account with any name. Yuriria Sierra seems to be a TV reporter…. It would make sense to use the name of a prominent journalist when making a fake email account to lure people to Mexico.”

Source says Yuriria not involved in plot to lure 4 Raniere enemies to Mexico to be imprisoned.

Today we have learned that the, journalist, Yuriria Sierra, whose name was allegedly on emails to Bouchey, Foley, and Done was invited to the high profile celebrity wedding of Emiliano Salinas and his actress wife Ludwika Paleta, according to eonline.

And apparently she was the only journalist mentioned on the guest list.

http://la.eonline.com/mexico/2013/todo-lo-que-sabemos-de-la-boda-de-ludwika-paleta/

It could be true that the only journalist that was invited to attend NXIVM Vice President (and son of the former Mexican president) Emiliano Salinas’ and his famous wife’s wedding would be the same journalist who contacted four NXIVM enemies to invite them to come to Mexico – as the email claimed – to speak out against NXIVM!

But it is not very likely.

The guilt of Raniere and Salinas – with or without the aid of Sierra – is looking more likely.

Raniere/Salinas may have used Sierra’s name since they knew her; she may have been bribed to aid in the false and unethical attempt at the imprisonment of the four women.

A reporter at the Times Union tried to contact Sierra about the emails and she declined to respond.

If the plot of Raniere and Salinas is true, and there are reliable sources who say it it so, we are not dealing with ethical men.

We are dealing with the worst kind of criminals you can imagine.

Who would have the creative darkness to try to lure ex lovers and teachers to a dark hole in Mexico and have them cast into misery and incarceration with physical torture and rape ahead for them?

If this is true, these are haters of humanity – the sociopaths, the suppressives, who should be shunned and quite possibly paid in the same coin they wished to pay Bouchey, Natalie, Dones and Woolhouse.

Stay tuned.

We shall have much more on this topic.

Emiliano Salinas

Did Emiliano Salinas bow to his master’s order and helped to try to lure four innocent women to Mexico to meet with their destruction?