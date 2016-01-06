Dones Depo. #4 Why Raniere stopped talking to Bouchey

Barbara Bouchey

NXIVM attorney Robert Crockett is asking the questions. Susan Dones a former salesman, proctor and head trainer of NXIVM is answering him.

The Dones series (this is part #4 is an excellent primer to counterbalance what NXIVM salesman, proctors and trainers will tell you about the course.

Q: What other things does NXIVM do that’s contrary to their written view of ethics?

A: …. I believe that they manipulate people.

Q: What else?

A: ….I believe that they sell a training program as a human development company, but a lot of their behaviors are very cult like, and it’s my personal opinion that NXIVM is a cult….

Q: In your declaration, you say that NXIVM teaches that, quote, “anything is permissible that is necessary to advance the goals of NXIVM,” unquote. Accurate statement?

A: That’s an accurate statement.

Q: Is there anything in writing where NXIVM says that “anything we do is permissible”?

A: It’s not in their writing. It’s in their behavior. … I was lied to about Barbara Bouchey… … I believe I was lied to about Toni Natalie; …. I believe that they spread rumors about me that were not true…. Nancy told me (Bouchey) was a full suppressive and she was crazy.

Q: Is that the only basis you have for thinking that NXIVM has lied to you about Barbara Bouchey? …that Nancy said to you, “I think that she’s crazy, that she’s a full suppressive”? What else has NXIVM done to lead you to believe that you’ve been lied to about Barbara Bouchey?

A: …There was a period of time where Keith Raniere had stopped talking to Barbara Bouchey, and what was happening was people were going around and saying, “What do you think Barbara did that was so bad that even Keith won’t talk to her?” … I went to Barbara, and she said, “All I can tell you is I’m renegotiating my contract with him.” That’s all she could say until a much later date, and then she disclosed that she’d been in a long-term relationship with him; she told me the reason Keith stopped talking to her is because Barbara broke up with him. And so I believe they were trying to portray this bad thing that Barbara had done because they keep secrets of everybody that Keith is in a relationship with…..

Q: ….When did Barbara Bouchey first tell you that she was dissatisfied with NXIVM or Keith Raniere?

A: About six months before we left. …. she didn’t disclose the whole sexual relationship with Keith until April of 2009, but a part of what we talked about was Nancy’s behavior, that Nancy was what we both considered and had experienced — very abusive….

Q: Did Barbara Bouchey tell you in 2008 that she wasn’t happy that Keith Raniere was having sex with multiple women without telling her?

A: She didn’t tell me that until April of 2009.