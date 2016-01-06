Reader asks if Mack, S. Bronfman, Hidreth, Cafritz do anything other than Twitter

Allison Mack

A reader writes: Do these NXIVM clowns on twitter do anything else other than 1) quote other famous people from the past or present all day long 2) link to articles about those people or groups who are actually doing something in the world 3) recruit other ignorant people into taking a bunch of endless human “potential” courses? That’s all I see from people like @sarabronfman, @pamelacafritz, @hildrethmark, @allisonmack, and others like them.

It because they can no longer think for themselves, too much mind binding and they are under the spell of Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Salzman Jr, (Lauren), or others from the inner circle that will keep them under a hypnotic trance. It’s part of what happens when one steps beyond the self help of NXIVM training into the cult of NXIVM. Poor sheep, they have lost their ways. Someday they will wake up like others have.