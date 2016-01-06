Reader Makes Snide Comment About Raniere’s Sex addiction
ONE THOUGHT ON “READER: ‘PUPPET SEX WOMEN’ ARE HYPNOTIZED TO JOIN RANIERE?
A reader comments: It was stated in some deposition that one of Raniere’s pimp women – maybe Lauren Salzman – tried to convince one of those who he had sex with who thought she was in a monogamous relationship with him, that “no one owns Raniere’s penis” or that “sex is like a game of chess” or something to that effect. I don’t know about the last one, but the first one is certainly true. That’s because Raniere’s penis owns him.”