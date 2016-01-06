Reader defends Raniere’s innocence, calls women who bed him sluts!

The reader of your last post – who made the ugly comment about Vanguard – is no doubt referring to the possibility that, despite his willingness to teach the world a new way of thinking and behaving, he may need assistance overcoming hypersexual disorder.
Consider this from a compassionate side: Vanguard has dedicated his life to guiding others, mentoring them, teaching them, training them, (and if need be punishing them in the interest of justice), sacrificing his heart, mind and sexual energies in noble fashion.
Much like Father Damian who caught leprosy aiding lepers, Raniere has contracted the women’s lust-disease.
During Vanguard’s advent on earth – living among selfish, over-sexed women – plunging unselfishly into their bosoms, guiding their small brains, he has been entrapped.
Like Adam ensnared by the coy one, Eve.
How selfish the women are – all of them demanding sex from Vanguard; he never had a chance to be celibate.
While he shoulders the burdens of these sexified, selfish women, who takes his burden?
Where is there mention of how Raniere sacrificed his life to serve greedy sex pot harlots?
You mock him because his ex-girlfriend – the evil harlot Toni Natalie who broke his heart when she cuckolded him with Scott Foley – said he sleeps all day.
All day he must sleep to rest up for the evening. It is not enough to teach he must service the women he must train to revitalize humanity with his Rational Inquiry tools.
One more thrust of the pelvis for the one lying there and two more watching, waiting, and six more thinking at home nearby, and when he breezes by – looking at him with longing eyes.