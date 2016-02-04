Reader: Mack can act well too!

S@#T YOU CAN’T MAKE UP…. writes

I didn’t watch Smallville [A TV show Allison Mack appeared in] but friends who did tell me they liked her character Chloe much better than Kristin Kreuk’s, Allison was in an episode on the last season of the FOLLOWING. I didn’t realize it was her until after but looking back she was really good in her part. She played a Hudson River Valley Cop (Beacon) whose Uncle who raised her turned out to be Serial Killer.





Allison Mack performing during V week

At a NXIVM talent show Allison Mack [senter] performs.