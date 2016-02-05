Did Dalai Lama break Raniere to white sash from black?

As some readers know the Dalai Lama at his appearance in Albany which many believe was a paid appearance gave a white khata scarf or sash to Clare and Sara Bronfman and Keith Raniere.

As many others know, Raniere and his organization NXIVM/Executive Success Programs offers scarves or sashes to member/students based on a ranking system not unlike martial arts where the highest rank is black the lowest is white.

Tibetan khatas are usually white symbolizing the pure heart of the giver. Khatas can be presented at any festive occasions to a host or at weddings, funerals, births, graduations, arrivals and departure of guests etc.

The Tibetans commonly give a kind acknowledgment of “Tashi Delek” (meaning good luck) at the time of presenting.

The Dalai Lama is known to offer khata scarf as a gift which symbolizes purity of intention and the beginning of the relationship.

It is ironic however that Raniere is the only one in NXIVM who has a black scarf since no one else in all these years has reached the exalted state he calls unification – and yet the Dalai Lama gave him a white scarf.

IN martial arts a black belt is held by one who can hurt another. The Dalai Lama offered Raniere white- the symbol in Raniere’s ranking system of a beginner.

Keith Raniere wearing a white sash given to him by the Dalai Lama. Did it symbolize Raniere's beginner status in the world of compassion and ethics?

Keith Raniere wearing a white sash given to him by the Dalai Lama. Did it symbolize Raniere’s beginner status in the world of compassion and ethics?