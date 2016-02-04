Reader: Allison Mack can sing and act but is wasting her talent with Raniere

INTERESTING PICS writes:

Oh Allison can sing and act. It’s a shame she’s just wasting her time taking courses that are regurgitation of an amalgam of ancient ripped off philosophy and Scientology instead of ironically, maximizing her potential.

She’s got talent unlike the talentless hack who she calls a mentor and is really nothing more than a good BSer. How come Raniere ain’t showing off his Judo skills or his concert level piano skills?

“Sound is sacred…our…essence…the univers…blah…blah…”

Can Allison Mack sing? She seems absorbed in song at an amateur talent show staged for Keith Raniere.

Can Allison Mack sing? She seems absorbed in song at an amateur talent show staged for Keith Raniere.