Pictures from a NXIVM amateur talent show

Periodically Keith Raniere puts on a show. Not that he appears in it. But it is his show.

The talent all provided by Nxians. The audience all Nxians and the bill sent – I imagine – to Clare Bronfman.

Here is a link with scores of pictures of a Nxian talent show: myimagesinc.smugmug.com/VW2013-1/NXIAN-Talent/

These shows, which may from time to time, display some genuine talent are, I am pretty certain, more or less an amateur hour [or two] filled with high school-level or lower talent. Like in high school shows, parents come to see and praise their children, it is not alien to me to imagine that many of the ‘talents’ here came to be seen and praised by Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman.

In fact one of the pictures seems like it could be Raniere – at least it appears to be Raniere judging from the back of his head.

Note the position of his hand....

Note the position of his hand….

Also apparently Allison Mack is crying up a river in song. I wonder how it sounds?

Mr. Raniere told Allison Mack she can be a world entrancing singer. She came to believe him. "Now, I shall sing these songs Beautifully for my companions." An announcement of her first multi-million dollar record contract may be announced at V-Week -- assuming, of course, that Clare brings her checkbook to the event.