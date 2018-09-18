Reader: Kristin Kreuk recruited her posse into NXIVM

By A Reader

Kendra Voth

Kendra Voth, a producer on Smallville, was recruited into the NXIVM cult by Kristin ‘Kook’ Kreuk.

They did Girls By Design together as their NXIVM project to spread NXIVM bullshit.

They also coached together in Vancouver and Seattle NXIVM.

Suzanne Gomez, Kristin Kook’s CW Network producer, was recruited into NXIVM by Kook. She loves posting anti-Trump liberal/feminist crap on Twitter. How about admitting you were in NXIVM you self-righteous hypocrite, Suzanne, instead of attacking the morals of others on Twitter?

Kristin Kreuk, Suzanne Gomez (her CW Publicist), Kendra Voth (who she met on CW Network show Smallville) and Rose Bhura. Kreuk and Bhura did a short film together called “Blink” where lots of NXIVM people were involved, including Kreuk, Bhura, Mark Hildreth and Tony Dean Smith.

How about talking about Allison Mack, if you want to talk about #metoo type stuff? Does women branding other women like cattle not fit with your anti-male hysteria? Hypocrite. She even boasted on Twitter that she had a guy fired from Starbucks for being rude.

Both women recruited into NXIVM by Kook Tweeted a defense of her when all this DOS stuff came out. No acknowledgment that 1) they were in NXIVM and 2) she recruited them into the cult.

Sima Kumar, Kreuk’s stylist was involved with the NXIVM cult, recruited by Kook.

Rose Bhura, a Pakistani woman who Kreuk started a “production company” with called “Parvati Inc” was recruited into NXIVM by Kook. The only thing they have ever “produced” was Olivia Cheng’s “Queenie” YouTube videos and “Blink” which I do not recommend you see (it is awful).

Ally Wack was involved with this “production company” but quit. There wasn’t exactly anything to quit.

Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack enjoyed a 10 year run on the TV show Smallville. When Allison quit the show, her net worth was estimated to be $8 million. It soon was vastly reduced through the guidance of her mentor and later lover, Keith Alan Raniere.

Kristin Kreuk brought her friend Allison Mack into the cult that destroyed her life. Kreuk and Mack were used to lure many women into the cult.

Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack put on a show to promote Keith Raniere. Note the banner in the background.

Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne, and Allison Mack appear on stage in Albany for a Keith Raniere a capella singing event that some say was a thinly disguised attempt to recruit college students into NXIVM. Notice that the actresses appear under Raniere’s banner.