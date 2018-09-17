Making Raniere Look Ridiculous; Part 2

In the event that Keith Raniere’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, is scouring Frank Report to find fictional pictures of Raniere to show the judge, to convince him that people who want to co-guarantee his bail bond – thereby giving Keith a chance to flee the USA – are in danger of serious lampooning – and need to be shielded from me – I thought I would save the estimable lawyer some [billable] hours and put a few in one post.

Starting in January 2016, shortly after I realized Raniere ordered Clare Bronfman to perjure herself to get me indicted, I began making photo-shopped images of Raniere.

Sprinkled over perhaps some 100 of the more than 2,000 posts I have heretofore created, I employed sarcasm and lampooning to make this vainglorious, pathological lying, and insufferably pompous ass who calls himself Vanguard appear ridiculous to his stupidly gullible cult followers.

I wanted to encourage defectors to speak up and be unafraid of this prince of monsters. If I could openly mock this fearsome critter and make him look the actual fool I believe him to be, it might crumble the so-called “internal representation” his followers have of him and snap them out of their brainwashing and hypnotic induction training meant to make them believe he was some sort of demigod.

In response, I am told, Keith ordered his High Rank to instruct followers not to read the Frank Report for – as Nancy Salzman warned them – it might adversely impact their [bogus] internal representation of him which would be hard to undo.

Some of these photos, I admit, I failed to label as photo-shopped in their original posts. I do not know how many readers thought they were authentic photos. If any were fooled, my sincere and humble apologies.

Furthermore, I want to confess, I am a beginner in photo-shop and, though I was quite proud of my amateurish efforts, a number of readers admonished me for my poor photo-shopping skills and said I was entirely unfunny.

Finally, I want to apologize in advance for some of the salacious and ribald images and themes that appear below. However, be advised, the following is for the convenience of Raniere’s legal team so they do not have to bill Raniere [Bronfman] extra hours for scouring more than 2,000 posts to find these – and this post, therefore, is not meant for normal readers.

Any of you who are squeamish, prudish, of delicate sensibilities, or are seeking to maintain your internal representation of Keith, I suggest that you not to read further.

With his sleek and aerodynamic body, Keith Raniere, pictured above in this original, authentic photo never before published, ties the New York State record for the 100 yard dash at 6.7 seconds.

In his bio, Raniere boasted of many accomplishments.

In this rare photo, Rensellaer fullback Keith Raniere breaks free from a tackle attempt by J. Thorpe and runs for a touchdown. Raniere set the triple record for most touchdowns in a single season with 452, most rushing yards, 32,864, and most catches 3,239.

Press this button when Vanguard speaks,

A new patent-pending invention of Keith Raniere. Press the button when Vanguard speaks. It really works.

Keith forgot to mention in his bio that he's a sculptor too.

Keith forgot to mention in his bio that he’s a sculptor too.

1971, Warszawa, Polska K-202 w pracowni Jacka Karpińskiego. Fot. Romuald Broniarek, zbiory Ośrodka KARTA

1972: He was a computer programmer – at age 12.

Keith mastered many musical instruments - none of which anybody ever heard him play.

Keith mastered many musical instruments – none of which anybody ever heard him play.

While the artist may not have accurately depicted the models featured in this cartoon, it authentically shows a First Line Master employing Keith Raniere's patent-pending technology for bare bottom paddling.

Bare bottom paddling is taught in DOS as a disciplinary technique. The above photo authentically demonstrates how it was administered to disobedient DOS slaves. [Please note these are not real DOS slaves but models chosen for reenactment. In actuality, they are not the correct genders. Only women are paddled in DOS since they are indulgent princesses and drama queens.]

This artist conception of Dr. Danielle Roberts as deranged mad doctor may be unfair. She is a physician who put women in danger but first and foremost she is a slave to Master Raniere. She took a lifetime vow of obedience.

Dr. Danielle Roberts, D.O.S.

Happy slave? Lauren Salzman

If enough slaves run away, Lauren may finally have him all to herself.

Clare's Dream

Clare’s Dream

The Connubial Boudoir of the coupling of DOS and SOP - By Joann of Dos 'The exquisite imagery of the artist suggest that Mr. Raniere presence is figurative only. This is made clear by the initials K R not being at the woman's pubic region but floating seemingly in mid air - where it transmutes the branded wife to higher consciousness whereby the husband is not a cuckold but a DOS slave himself subordinate to the higher teachings of Master Raniere" - L. Worthington Hammerton, art critic .

The coupling of DOS and SOP: ‘The exquisite imagery of the artist suggests Mr. Raniere’s presence is figurative. This is made crystalline by the initials ‘K. R.’ not etched at the female pubis but floating in midair – where it lovingly transmutes itself on the branded wife to higher, subtler consciousness whereby the husband is not only a member of the Society of Cuckolds but a DOS slave himself – subordinate to the higher teachings of Master Raniere’ – – L. Worthington Hammerton, Art Critic.

Prior to his arrest, Frank Report suggested buttock implants for Vanguard - not for beauty, necessarily, but for protection against sexual assault. But will it affect his judo balance?

Prior to his arrest, Frank Report suggested buttock implants for Vanguard – not for beauty, necessarily, but for protection against sexual assault. But will it affect his judo balance?

As one devotee said, "When I study the message of Keith Raniere, I seem to find his face hidden within the universe of the words themselves."

One of Vanguard’s students made this lovely sculpture. She interwove – and you have to look closely – Vanguard’s face in the bronze colored letters. The background of newsprint suggests Vanguard will achieve great fame via the media.

Is this where Dr. Roberts truly belongs?

Viva Executive Success

If Scientology has an E-Meter, NXIVM has its patent-pending “Peak” Meter. Keith invented it and tested it on himself. It works.

Human alphaherpesvirus 1 and Human alphaherpesvirus 2, are two members of the human Herpesviridae family, a set of new viruses that produce viral infections in the majority of humans. Both HSV-1 and HSV-2 are

There is always the risk of venereal contagion among people who have a propensity to sleep with a promiscuous individual. A new strain of genital herpes, which first broke out in Silver Bay, New York, is especially virulent and impossible to cure. Called Vanereal Ranerus Insertacochus, this strain spreads like wildfire among unusually slender women, with long hair, fulsome bushes and seemingly scarred around the pubis with the initials of the disease.