More Brilliant NXIVM artwork from MK10ART

In an ongoing effort to preserve copies of MK10ART – since at least one picture was summarily removed by Instagram – Frank Report is proud to post several more of this brilliant artist’s NXIVM works.

Nxivm Frankreport. com www.culteducation.com

Nxivm Frankreport. com http://www.culteducation.com

[Kristin Kreuk claimed to know nothing – yet how did she not know about allegations of pedophilia?]

Nxivm Frankreport. com www.culteducation.com

Nxivm Frankreport. com http://www.culteducation.com

[The years passed and so many defendants said NXIVM was dangerous and nobody believed them. Now High Rank NXIVM members are defendants and the DOJ Eastern District of NY says they are indeed dangerous. There is a huge story behind the manipulation of the legal system by Bronfman dollars yet to be told.]

Nxivm Mission statement

[A scene from the trial.]

Keith Raniere (Vanguard) Ultimate Dreams Realized chart.

Compare this with the chart Raniere made for Toni Natalie [below].

Keith Raniere sent this illustration to Toni Natalie in order to persuade her to return to him.

Keith Raniere #vanguard How he sprained his arm in jail.

Keith Raniere #vanguard How he sprained his arm in jail.

[Judo champ thrown on his keister by inmate stealing his food.]

"How did you do it Keith? How did you get hundreds of women to spread their legs for you?" Keith Raniere in therapy

“How did you do it Keith? How did you get hundreds of women to spread their legs for you?” Keith Raniere in therapy

Keith Raniere in therapy

Keith Raniere in therapy

My personal favorite — Legatus suffering in her lonely luxury apartment home detention.

Her days of being a ruthless and pampered heiress are about to end and soon she will be a federal prisoner, where her privilege status will come to an end. Painting by MK10ART.

Clare Bronfman of NXIVM Frankreport.com

#nxivm #Nxivm #clarebronfman#keithraniere #cult #morsecode

#nxivm #Nxivm #clarebronfman#keithraniere #cult #morsecode

#Nxivm #clarebronfman #nxivm#keithraniere #cult

#Nxivm #clarebronfman #nxivm#keithraniere #cult

The slug's public enemy numero uno

The slug’s public enemy numero uno

Catherine Oxenberg was an avenging angel – or did she channel St. Michael?

St Michael destroys NXIVM

MK10ART can also do some striking portraits that to me are better than photographs in capturing the true bestiality, carnality, depravity, and stupidity of followers of Keith Raniere.

MK10ART's sketch of Clare Bronfman, the leader of Nxivm known also as Legatus.

#nxivm Legatus

MK10ART's painting of Allison "Pimp" Mack

Allison Mack aka ‘Pimp Mack’ for NXIVM Vanguard aka Keith Raniere

https://www.instagram.com/mk10art/