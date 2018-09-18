More on the ‘cult’ that may be worse than NXIVM – OneTaste

.After publishing an article on OneTaste, in Artvoice and Frank Report – https://artvoice.com/2018/09/04/a-cult-worse-than-nxivm-a-mothers-plea-for-me-to-help-get-her-daughter-out-of-onetaste/ I received this email from a Nathan Hewat. The subject line was

Wow… You win the prize

And the body of the email from Nathan read, “for the worst article I’ve ever read about OneTaste. I’m no apologist for them, and experience schadenfreude witnessing their business fall apart as past behaviour catches up with them. This article is just something else though:





There are many factual inaccuracies contained in it. If you call yourself a journalist, please stop. Please also take a look at the quality of the information you’re putting out – by spreading lies, you’re making the world a worse place.

Best

Nathan





***

I responded:

Thanks for giving me your sarcastic “prize”. But you cite not a single fact to support your contention that my article is inaccurate or bad. Perhaps you will back up your statement with some evidence. Otherwise, why would you expect me to heed your comments?





Nate responded:





Have you engaged with anyone who was actually involved, or is it all 3rd or 4th hand hearsay? Have you looked at Robert Kandell’s social media presence over the past 2 years?

Have you read any of the many posts written by ex-students and employees?

Have you explored any of the groups on Facebook filled with resentful ex-students?

These are all things that any real journalist would do. It’s clear that you’ve not engaged with anyone who was actually involved. I’m not going to play the role of your unpaid researcher.





Please stop putting uninformed lies out there – spreading ignorance is an anti-social thing to do.





I responded:

And I’m not going to waste time debating with an unknown – and rather anti-social emailer who is strangely reticent about providing facts or engaging in meaningful debate. You must be a member of this group – or cult.





Nate replied:

…or waste time on research either it seems. I along with thousands of others was involved for a time – several years in my case. There’s literally hundreds of people you could interview; you seem to be just a peddler of click-bait nonsense though.





I’m sure you’ll get everything you deserve.





***

Yes Nate, I will get what I deserve and so will, I suspect, OneTaste.

Here is a little more on this curious organization that smells like a sex trafficking cult to me.





Much of this info was published in a blockbuster story in Bloomberg.









OneTaste may be a dangerous organization

OneTaste is known for classes on “orgasmic meditation,” [or OM] a procedure that involves a man, called a stroker, using a gloved, lubricated fingertip to stroke a woman’s clitoris for 15 minutes. The woman is the strokee.

The company hosts OM circles featuring up to 30 or more pairs of strokers and strokees in one room, the fully clothed men moving their gloved fingertips inside the women, naked from the waist down.

The pitch to women is 15 minutes of focus on their pleasure and sensation, with no obligation to reciprocate. Men are told it will help them learn to be sensitive to women’s needs.

Sales members set up booths at conferences and dance parties, serving coffee in shirts with slogans like “The Pussy Knows” and asking passersby, “How’s your orgasm?”

The initial events are free or almost-free with titles such as “Tired of Swiping Left? Let’s Talk Real Intimacy!” or “You Do Yoga. You Meditate. Now try #OrgasmicMeditation.”

At these events, OneTaste staffers sell the $199 Introduction to OM class.

The intro class features a live OM stroking demonstration between staffers. The way to learn more, the students learn, is take more classes.

Students pay $499 for a weekend course, $4,000 for a retreat, $12,000 for the coaching program, and $16,000 – $36,000 for an “intensive.”

Among courses is a five-day, $6,500 event called Magic School. It featured ceremonial piercings and performers who dance with snakes draped over their shoulders.

OneTaste sells a yearlong $60,000 membership, which lets members take all the courses they want.

Students are encouraged to repeat courses and take out credit cards to pay for courses.

OneTaste says about 1,400 people have taken its coaching program, 6,500 have come to an intro class, and more than 14,000 have signed up for online courses.

The company’s co-founder is Nicole Daedone. According to her story, Daedone founded OneTaste in 2004 after she met a Buddhist ‘monk’ at a party who showed her a masturbatory technique she developed into OM.

Nicole Daedone founded OneTaste

OneTaste has centers in London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. It plans to expand to Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Washington. The company uses flirtation and sex to lure targets. Female employees wore lipstick, heels, and short black skirts. OneTaste teaches employees to work for free or cheap to show devotion. Managers order staffers to have sex or OM with customers.

At OneTaste events, attendees play communication games prompting them to share vulnerable secrets as staffers take notes that might help them sell more courses.

Former staffers and community members said OneTaste resembles a prostitution ring. Older men and couples can pay OneTaste as much as $10,000 a month to house younger female strokees. The money does not go to the strokee but to OneTaste – to pay for strokees coaching classes.

Strokees can become unpaid prostitutes for their ‘pimp” OneTaste -which collects the money, while the storkee goes deeply into debt – and has sex or stroking repeatedly every day.

“OneTaste is the Whole Foods of sexuality—the organic, good-for-you version,” says Chief Executive Officer Joanna Van Vleck. “The overarching thing is, orgasm is part of wellness.”

Former staffers say they were trained to target young, beautiful women and awkward, wealthy tech guys. Former staffers say they called customers “marks” and referred to themselves as “lions,” “tigers,” and “fluffers,” a term borrowed from porn sets.

“You fluff someone to get them energetically and emotionally hard,” one former salesperson said. “You were the dangled bait, like ‘You can have more of this if you buy this $10,000 course.’”

OneTaste calls outsiders “asleep,” “Muggles,” or “in the Matrix.”

“Aversion practice” is the company’s teaching that you gain power and expand your orgasm—within the group, a broad term for sexual energy—by performing sexual acts you don’t want to do or doing them with people you find disgusting.

Onetaste teacges men to finger women who are taught to have sex with anyone and everyone – including those they find disgusting. Some say it is in reality a sex trafficking and prostitution ring disguised as a self help group.

“Sometimes they’d assign someone to be your sex manager for the week,” a former employee said. “That person would go on Tinder or ask the community and line up a person for you to sleep with each day, do all the texting, and tell you who to meet when.”

Some members asked others to pay for their courses and offer sex in exchange. They called it hooking, former staff say.

“A lot of women would [say] ‘I’m going to hook this guy for money,’ ” said one former salesmen. “They would brag about it.”

Here is a video of a Strokee:

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#search/onetaste/FMfcgxvzKQkSFxglMXpBVMvvXVqTmxGf?projector=1

Recently Daedone sold – at least on paper – OneTaste to Sujo Offield and possibly others. Sujo is the wife of Jim Offield, the great-grandson of William Wrigley Jr., who founded the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company in 1891. In 2008, the company was sold to Mars, the makers of M&M’s, in a $23-billion deal.

Daedone still is deeply involved in the organization and may be licensing her technology to the company that Sujo now owns – much like Keith Raniere licensed his technology to NXIVM.

Jim and Sujo

Women pay OneTaste to learn how to get orgasms by giving blow jobs to men. Men pay OneTaste to finger women. The beneficiary of this is OneTaste. Here new CEO Joanna Van Vleck explains the secrets for women to give long-lasting blow jobs.

OneTaste also teaches women to give fellatio to men – for as long as 30 minutes at a time – to learn how to develop their throats as a second clitoris.

Nathan — stay tuned for more.

Men and women paying for men to ‘finger’ women is one of the chief practices of OneTaste.



