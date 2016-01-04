Reader: Does wife Ludwika Paleta know what NXIVM VP Emiliano Salinas is up to?

Ludwika Paleta y Emiliano Salinas. ¿Ella sabe lo que es hasta?

Ludwika Paleta and Emiliano Salinas. Does she know what he’s up to?

Readers are continuing to write.

This latest is in response to a recent post where I announced that about 10 percent of our growing readership is from Mexico.

Here is one reader’s viewpoint.

It concerns Emiliano Salinas, a vice president of NXIVM and a son of a former president of Mexico, and his alleged role in a curious, alleged plot to lure four ex-NXIVM women to Mexico purportedly for an Anti-Cult conference.

According to Kristin Keeffe, the mother of Raniere’s son and a longtime NXIVM member, the real plan – devised by Keith Raniere, the Vanguard, was, once the women arrived to their destination in Mexico, they would be arrested, on bogus charges, and hauled into a Mexican prison.

The plan was allegedly executed by Salinas whose powerful political connections made it possible to buy a little NXIVM-style justice.

Bribery and indictments can be purchased in Mexico as easily as in America. Possibly more easily.

In any event for those who think the story is too fantastic, consider that the alleged victims have actual emails from Mexico inviting them to come to the anti-cult conference. When the Albany Times Union attempted to contact at least one of them, they did not get a reply.

Is the Mexican plot true?

If it is, is it a violation of US law under the foreign corrupt practices act?

Those who claim they know Raniere and his ethics say it’s likely true.

As for the women whom he allegedly tried to lure to Mexico, they believe it’s true.

Here is one reader’s point of view on the subject.

I will let our readers ascertain for themselves whether this reader speaks with actual inside knowledge (and was one of the alleged intended victims) or not:

This photo of the Vanguard Keith Raniere is from the video where Keith Raniere speaks of people being killed for his beliefs.

Keith Raniere guides Emiliano Salinas’ thinking.

Glad to hear Mexico is reading this

Do you think Emiliano Salinas told his wife Ludwika Paleta that he worked with Keith Raniere to have four women come to Mexico on the false pretense of speaking at a Anti-Cult convention invited by a reporter?

The plot (not a movie but real life) is that Emiliano Salinas bribed a Mexican Judge to bring charges against four female defectors from NXIVM.

A reporter contacted them to come speak at a conference (maybe there was a real conference) but the plan was that once they stepped foot into Mexico they were going to be arrested and thrown into prison on false charges trumped up by Raniere and Salinas.

Once in prison, they would be raped and tortured until one of them broke and signed a confession that everything they said about Raniere and NXIVM was a lie. The women were never going to see the light of day ever again, they would live a as tortured souls in a Mexican prison or killed once a confession was obtained.

The good news is the women never went to the conference. The bad news the plot happened.

Emiliano Salinas and Keith Raniere plotted this through a gmail account (there are several people who have this account now). Emiliano and Raniere thought they got away with this until an Edward Snowden’s TV interview where he said gmail never goes away.

Rumor has it, this gmail account has either been turned over or is going to be turned over to the authorities soon.

If you know Ludwika Paleta, let her know that she is married to a man who has danced with the devil and plotted to do such a horrible thing to four women who didn’t deserve this the kind of humanity. Emiliano Salinas is on Executive Success/NXIVM Executive Board as the VP of Ethics. Isn’t this behavior an oxymoron?

Emiliano Salinas co-owns ESP centers in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Los Angeles. He is also a founding member and general coordinator of the INLAK’ECH Peace Movement, a citizen’s initiative created in 2008 to bring about a violence-free Mexico, another oxymoron.

His recent TEDx conference on peace: “In Search of Gandhis: A Civil Response to Violence” has received over 1.1 million web hits. A statement on a website says “Emiliano is convinced he can show that business can be ethical and that non-violence, compassion and humanitarianism have a place in modern day society”.

How peaceful and non-violent was your behavior when working with Keith Raniere on your Mexican Prison Plot, Emiliano Salinas?

Is this the type of behavior Ludwika Paleta wants Emiliano to teach her son Nicholas? Maybe someone needs to warn Plutarco Haza, Nichloas’ father about Emiliano deep secret and that his ex-wife is married to a Cult Leader of Mexico.

Maybe Keith Raniere has room on Fiji for Emiliano? I don’t think his wife is going to give up her acting to move to Fiji and live with Emiliano and Raniere.