Reader: Contact the Dalai Lama to see if he wishes to be used as a reference for Raniere’s bail motion

A reader offered this point – it is a good one:

The Dalai Lama should have the opportunity to decide if he wants to be included as a positive reference in Keith Raniere’s bail motion.

Raniere’s lawyers wrote: “In a word, Raniere is an ethicist. His ethical teachings, which have focused on raising the level of humanity within each person, have been a source of help and inspiration to thousands of people. He has been recognized by no less than the Dalai Lama.”

In case Raniere’s lawyers are legally allowed to use the very broad phrase “recognized by,” maybe the Dalai Lama can submit a [whatever the proper legal term for note, amendment, amicus brief, etc., is] clarifying that he does not wish for his name and reputation to be used in this way.

The Dalai Lama might also appreciate knowing that the charges against Raniere continue to grow, that the charges are horrifying, and that all of Raniere’s lawyers are experts in sex crimes. Also, hearing about what happened to Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 would persuade anyone with a heart to act, and the Dalai Lama is all heart, grace, and compassion.

Mailing address:

The Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama

Thekchen Choeling

P.O. McLeod Ganj

Dharamsala

Himachal Pradesh (H.P.) 176219

India

Telephone:

+91-1892-221343

+91-1892-221879

Fax:

+91-1892-221813

https://www.dalailama.com/office/contact