Monte Blu: History will judge Moira Penza and Keith Raniere

By Monte Blu

I am trying here to prevent anyone saying the really foolish thing that our people are now saying about Keith Raniere. That he is a great moral teacher. I don’t claim that. That is one thing I never said. A man who was merely a man and says the sort of things Keith says would not be a great moral teacher. He would either be a lunatic — on the level with the man who says he is a poached egg — or else he would be the Devil of Hell. You must make your choice. Either this man was, and is, the Vanguard, or else a madman or something worse.

You can shut him up, you can lock him in prison, You can mock him on your website with your fancy airs and big falutin talk. You can spit at him and kill him as a demon, or you can fall at his feet and call him Vanguard, but let us not come with any patronizing nonsense about his being a great human teacher. He has not left that open to us. He did not intend to.

The irony is that while Vanguard doesn’t need us, but still wants us, we desperately need him, but don’t really want him most of the time. This is the great irony. Do you think he suffers in prison? What madness. He is perfectly unified and is free of disintegrations. He does not suffer. This is being done for you. To atone for your disintegrations.

Jesus waited three days to come back to life. It was perfect! If he had only waited one day, a lot of people wouldn’t have even heard he died. Jesus would have to explain how he was resurrected, and how it was a miracle, and people would say, “okay, whatever you say…”

Similarly many people – including our sisters – are wondering why he doesn’t immediately free himself from prison. He is waiting metaphorically speaking the three days – the perfect number of days. They had to all say, “Jesus is dead” then He bursts back to life.

They all have to say Vanguard is finished – then he will burst out in freedom and teach the whole world. He will do this at trial when one after another of us come to the witness stand and testify to his greatness starting with Allison Mack and Clare Bronfman – the two greatest jewels on the diadem of his crown. [Just let the prosecution show our collateral if they dare. This we all have voluntarily given.]

My testimony will be simple: There was just such a man when I was young—a New Yorker who invented a new way of life and convinced me and others that he was the man to make it work. In a word, Vanguard is an ethicist. His ethical teaching focuses on raising the level of humanity within each person. They have been an inspiration to thousands. And to me, in my life.

We are not alone. The Dalai Lama himself came to Albany to learn from Vanguard. The Dalai Lama wanted to learn how to permanently improve and change the lives of the Tibetan people with the technology Keith patented – his reproducible technology, his thousands of multi-hour “modules” and classes which help create the foundation necessary to acquire and build skills for success.

And women especially came to him – not for the vulgar thing the morality police of the government allege – but to learn how to promote the furtherance and empowerment of women throughout the world. This is why he inspired the concept of DOS – although he had nothing to do with the actual sorority itself. It was all women who joined DOS because they were genuinely interested in being part of a sisterhood of strong, independent women and in the benefits provided by a union of this type. We joined as sisters connected by mutual commitment.

And I am forever grateful that there was such a man living on earth when I was alive —a man from Brooklyn who later came to live in a humble setting in Albany – a man of the people, accessible to everyone – who invented a new way of life. He tried to impose his reformation by teaching. Now the Department of Justice has plunged the civilized world into misery and chaos. But the thing these fellows and women have overlooked was that Vanguard is in the reformation business – more than they.

Perhaps we may assume Vanguard knows as much as Moira Penza does about saving people. But the odd thing is that Vanguard did not turn the sorority into storm troopers, kicking in Prefect’s home and stealing her money, crashing into his library, taking his books, and private papers, hauling him out of Mexico where he created a successful peace movement to curb drug cartel violence. The Mexican police officials entered his private residence and forcefully seized him. He was incarcerated in Mexico and denied access to a lawyer or the ability to communicate with anyone. He was taken across the border into the United States without being presented to a Mexican court and in the absence of any legal due process. He was brought to the United States, where he was arrested on a bogus-charges arrest warrant. He has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since April in captivity like a dog. Sound familiar to what happened to another 2000 years ago?

They have burned down the Temple at Jerusalem, and history has fixed the blame on Pontius Pilate. History will place the blame on the modern, female Pontius Pilate – Moira Penza. Vanguard made it clear that the business of the ethicist was to make ideas available, and not to impose them on people. Yes it is true, the government has set themselves up as the morality police imposing their timid morality on people. But that does not make them bold ethicists. No, they are not ethicists. But they too are needed in this human drama. For every story needs a villain – a Judas or Barbara Bouchey or Pontius Pilate or Moira Penza.