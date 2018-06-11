First NXIVM book – American Cult: NXIVM Exposed – garners reviews; available on Amazon

The first book on NXIVM -American Cult: NXIVM Exposed – by Omar Rosales – is available on Amazon

It is described as follows:

If you were in a cult, would you know it? This book delves into the FASCINATING world of the NXIVM (pronounced Nex-ee-um) Cult of New York and how they manipulated thousands to take their Executive Success Program courses, using famous HOLLYWOOD actors to lure members.

Through a combination of indoctrination, starvation, and sleep deprivation, this Cult was able to brainwash thousands of followers, including heads-of-state and government officials. Learn about the roots of NXIVM.

Step into the mind-bending world of Cult Leader Keith Raniere. Read about encounters with cult leaders including Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk. Discover how this Cult operated and ultimately went down in flames with the SHOCKING SEX SLAVE ring and branding.

Bonus Material in this edition includes EXPLOSIVE DOSSIER on senior cult leaders, official FBI DOCUMENTS, the PSYCHOLOGICAL PROFILE of a cult leader, and controversial ALTERNATIVE theory.

***

The book is 186 pages. It has a number of reviews.

By Amazon Customer

Excellent book. Background research on cults was very interesting and helpful. Being able to hear what it was like inside the classes was very interesting and chilling. Well done Mr. Rosales. Keep up the good work!

By Disappointed





…. in the chapter on alternative theory… [is that] Keith Raniere [is] the Beast from the Book of Revelation? … The author is … speculating that Keith Raniere could have cloven hooves because he has a physical disability that causes him to walk on the balls of his feet. He is calling this disability a Devil’s walk! ….







By Bedroom Eyes





The book begins with an interesting background on infamous cults and the damage their mind control can do. The Bronfman sisters appear to be an integral part of this unfolding story, so it would have been nice to get some perspective on how and why they differ so from their philanthropic father.

Were victims of NXIVM consenting adults? They were free to leave, but didn’t, their blackmail collateral provided willingly. Our strongest chains are in our own mind. The book’s look into the lives of these people leaves me wondering if Allie Mack is a victim or a culprit. Didn’t she start out with good intentions? Should the two people on trial be Keith and Clare? The book American Cult leaves me wondering and looking forward to the trial to learn more.









By Sarah Peters





As an Expian I approve that he gave a simple account of his experience without vengeance or the need to justify it as good. The impressions of people were spot on. Anyone curious about what it was like or impressions of several people should read it.









By Andrew





Finally a book describing NXIVM in detail. Great book, can’t wait for the movie one day!