Reader: Barbara Bouchey was ‘innocent, innocent, innocent!’

I reported this week the joyous news that Barbara Bouchey, Toni Natalie and Joseph O’Hara had charges against them dismissed in the e-felony computer trespass case against them. All three defendants were offered and accepted an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal [ACOD] at the same time. In other words after a million dollars of Bronfman money to color the law and hang these poor people, the evidence was not there.

The worm has turned.

Next an investigation needs to be conducted into possible collusion, bribery, fraud and perjury on the part of NXIVM officials including Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Ben Meyers, and possibly Steve Ose and potentially those who colluded with them [officers of the court?] knowingly.





An investigation [starting with a series of FOIL requests] needs to be pursued to examine this tremendous waste of public time and money, not to speak of the pressure and pain and expense the defendants were put through.





Here is what one reader wrote about it:





Barbara Bouchey certainly DID NOT commit a crime of any kind. She had three forms of permission [to visit the NXIVM website], including [IT] Ben Meyers. She also had permission from Svetlana Kotlin [whose password she used].





Bouchey looked at nothing proprietary, only the public social web page – a fact which the State Police Investigator [Rodger Kirsopp] confirmed on the recorded phone call with Barb.





She WAS innocent, innocent, innocent- 3 times over.





The fact is, the charges were dropped against her BECAUSE SHE WAS INNOCENT, regardless of how they package it legally.

The charges against Toni and Joe were dismissed also.





So – good for all of them for getting a dismissal! It’s a victory for all.





Congratulations to all of them that they can move forward now! I hope you write and congratulate Joe and Toni too. The records WILL be sealed for everyone (not just Barbara.)









Getting back to Barbara, she is an honest and ethical woman full of grace and forgiveness. Many people love her dearly, and I am tired of seeing her shamed and victim-blamed!!





She is an extraordinary human being who DID NOT DESERVE to have her beautiful life tarnished – and infused with the pain, suffering and humiliation inflicted by them.





Barbara’s Clayton motion & motions to dismiss reveal her actual innocence.





The proper and lofty thing to do is thank Barbara for having the courage to single handedly fight the beast [Keith Raniere and co.] against extraordinary odds. She was never bested by them! This shows people still in the NX-machine that all their propaganda stories about people are wrong, and what they do to innocent people is an outrage. It WAS a victory for Barbara. NX will make it seem like they lost on a technicality, and that would be unjust for BB, who never once committed a computer trespass.









Nxivm paints her as an enemy and scorned woman in all their court cases, which she is not. In reality she is the most non-enemy-like person I have ever met.





