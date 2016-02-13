Harem Quiz: The 10 Layers of Confusion about Keith’s ‘malice’

There is a module in NXIVM/ Executive Success Programs [ESP] called “Seven Layers of Confusion”. The higher the number, the farther away from the truth.

After talking to numerous members of Keith Raniere’s harem [past and present] I have created my own “10 layers of confusion” in how a harem member comes to realize the truth about Raniere.

The higher the number the farther away from the truth….

10

You think Keith is completely enlightened. You accept everything he says and you rejoice in the fact that you are being mentored by someone who knows the answers to the universe; you are relieved that the person mentoring you knows the truth.

9

You recognize that Keith is eccentric and that the outside world would not understand him, but you believe he is enlightened.

8

You have questions about some of his conduct and the operations of his organization but you rationalize and make excuses for him feeling it is justified because he is enlightened.

7

You disagree with some things he is doing, but you think he knows better than you and that you don’t understand.

6

You definitely disagree with some of the things he is doing personally and how he is orchestrating or managing his organization and you can’t come to terms with it; you can’t make sense of it, yet you don’t fault Keith since he is enlightened.

5

You know there are things that are wrong, definitely; you talk to Keith but Keith blames other women in the harem and you believe him. You blame the other women in the harem as being responsible and not Keith.

4

There is no question that Keith is responsible for the things you think are wrong and your world is upside down. You don’t know what it means: Why does he do those things?

3

You realize that Keith is doing these things and it is definitely not the harem; it is the harem following Keith’s lead and it is undeniable that it is not right.

2

You now realize that Keith is malicious and you recapitulate all your experiences of/with him from the filter that he acts with malice.

1

You recognize he is truly evil; in every aspect of what he does is done with the worst malicious intent on every level; you are horrified and scared that he could so con you on a subconscious, subliminal way and twist your world view so dramatically. You want to escape.