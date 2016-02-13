Clare in Mexico, is Raniere with her?

Clare Bronfman [and other Nxians] are/ have been out of the USA. Clare has been seen by numerous people in Mexico City and elsewhere in Mexico.

The trip is said to be for NXIVM/Executive Success [ESP] and Jness-related business. But recent developments suggest there may be another reason for an extended stay away from the USA.

Clare Bronfman is the defacto president of NXIVM; Nancy Salzman has been reduced to a mere figurehead status, according to sources familiar with the inner workings of the company.

Sources claim Keith Raniere may be with Clare in Mexico along with others including Mariana Fernandez.

One Clifton Park source told me Raniere has not been seen taking his usual walks for weeks. Meantime last weekend Apropos’ parking lot was full. And a group of some 30 people – most of them young were spotted hanging around the outside parking lot talking for some time.

One source speculated that, in light of an impending federal investigation, the Mexican contingent headed by Clare [under Raniere’s direction] may be shoring up finances and money trails in Mexico.

I have been unable to confirm an investigation into alleged longstanding movement of [untaxed] cash and monies through Mexico, and, the use of phantom loans and shell companies in the US to evade taxes. I have confirmed that this information has been recently made available to federal authorities.

Clare Bronfman’s obedience to Raniere in pursuing a number of enemies criminally and civilly adds to the potential list to investigate. It has been told to me by sources that the US Marshal’s office is investigating whether Bronfman committed a crime through her alleged Cannaprobe investigation into federal judges’ [and other’s] bank accounts.

She is suing Groupe Canaprobe Inc. in Montreal, Canada alleging that the Canadian investigative firm lied about information they provided her concerning people she hired them to spy on. Clare alleges she paid the firm more than $1 million to spy on various enemies and they provided her with bogus spy reports.

In the USA, based on information provided to federal investigators, the targets may extend beyond the expected “fall guys’ of Nancy Salzman, Karen Unterreiner, Pam Cafritz, Lauren Salzman, Kathy Russell, Ben Myers and Steve Ose, to Clare and Sara Bronfman and Raniere, himself. {Although Raniere has nothing in his name in the USA and has his followers sign all legal instruments].

It is the policy of federal investigators to neither confirm nor deny investigations.

The allegations brought to authorities are that Raniere devised a conspiracy scheme utilizing Bronfman money, aided and abetted by Nancy Salzman, Emiliano Salinas, Clare Bronfman and others to evade more than $30 million in income taxes and move money outside the country.

In addition wire fraud and money laundering have been alleged as it relates to the commodities and real estate deals involving Raniere and the Bronfmans which saw the Bronfmans lose more than $90 million. Some of this may be time barred.

Whether or not the extended visit to Mexico by Clare Bronfman and others has anything to do with this or is simple business concerning the life coaching company NXIVM and its women’s group offshoot Jness is uncertain.

Meantime the Cannaprobe matter is undergoing increasing scrutiny.

We expect to have more on that this week.