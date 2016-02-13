Harem member: Raniere is a backbiter who destroys women’s credibility

There is a reason not to state whether an unnamed source is a present or past harem member: It will be harder for the harem master to identify who is seeking to escape.

For purposes of this post, I cannot identify whether the source is currently with Raniere’s harem or a past member.

I asked this “harem member”: How do the women feel about being in the harem?

She said: What Keith does sometimes may seem foolish and idiotic; but it is genius. It is such a brilliant psychological entrapment. It’s hypnosis. It is evil. You can’t imagine what he can do. He spent his whole life studying subliminal suggestion. The harem really are brainwashed and once the spell breaks; once you start to recapitulate, it is like a horror. Then you know what his power is. You lost everything.

I believe what Keith does is all a distorted lie to harm people. It is like a mental rape. Intelligent people understand it. But the harem doesn’t question Keith. They take what he says as Wikipedia and nobody evaluates their firsthand experience against what he says. Nobody evaluates the [ex-harem] women who had close relationships with Keith that come forward [to tell their stories about Raniere] and the harem all dismiss it and they take his word as fact not opinion.

If they start to question anything Keith says as not to be a fact, Keith will systemically disrespect people behind their backs. He sabotages them so disastrously to the whole organization behind their back that nobody believes anything they say. He did that to Barbara Bouchey for years [before she left.] She had no idea he was destroying her credibility for years. He started right after the first time she objected to something. Then he started undermining her. As if he was planning in advance for her to go – setting up a plan that when she ultimately spoke against him no one in his group would believe her. He had destroyed her credibility before she left. It is genius – but in an evil way.