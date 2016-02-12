Alleged State Investigation of a NXIAN said to be sex crime

Right off the bat: Keith Raniere is not a target.

Second – when I called – State Police would neither confirm nor deny that there is an investigation into the individual in question….

Multiple sources tell me there is an active investigation into alleged sex crimes by a long time NXIIVM/Executive Success Program/ESP member.

The alleged crime, I believe, is covered under Article 130 – NY Penal Law … 130.75, Course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree.

I am withholding the name of the target for the protection of the innocent – which may include the target. The target may be innocent.

There are allegedly numerous victims of various ages.

I have been told that several parents have been contacted and interviewed. More interviews are expected.

While one source blamed this alleged abhorrent behavior of one of the NXIANS on Raniere who is said to teach that sex with children is permissible if there is no pain involved, I urge readers not to rush to judgment.

Raniere cannot be blamed for everything his followers do. They must be held responsible for their actions.

“This is what you get with Nxians who are taught that it is OK to have sex with children, that mothers give their children oral sex, that fathers are attracted to their daughters because they remind them of their mothers – and all the radical things Keith teaches,” a source with knowledge of the purported investigation told me.

The youngest victim is said to be 4 years old at the time of the purported molestation.

I realize that the naming the existence of an alleged investigation casts a pallor on the entire NXIVM organization and creates an atmosphere of rank speculation as to who the target is – which is unfair perhaps to others in the organization.

However I am told that within NXIVM this is no secret.

Anyone from the organization is free to contact me at any time [305-393-3044 or email frankparlato@gmail.com] to correct anything published in the past or in the future.

Your identity will be kept confidential.

If there is indeed an investigation of a serial child molester inside NXIVM then the target may be seriously mentally ill and may require help. The children who were molested may also need help. This is not a time to hate or rejoice.

I have published it here because it reveals that alleged cults have issues that can tear them asunder and those considering joining such a group need to be aware of these issues for their own protection. Having a Vanguard for a leader ensures them or their children of nothing.

In addition, this is an organization that promotes advanced teaching for children through their Rainbow Garden Program. This is not to suggest, confirm, or deny that any of the purported molestation occurred during Rainbow Garden Instructions.

More on this later.