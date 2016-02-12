Harem member: on Raniere – ‘cruel’, ‘never wrong’, ‘uninspired lover’

I have a fine line to walk. I am getting calls daily from people who claim to have been hurt by Keith Raniere. Some of them are still associated with him. All of them fear him.

Funny, he is a man women describe as one who they have loved then feared.

On the other hand, Raniere has declined to talk to me. I would like to get his side of the story. [My number is 305-393-3044/ my email is frankparlato@gmail.com].

A woman called yesterday and made her identity known. To protect her identity, I will only say this: she is either currently in the harem and seeking to transition out, or was formerly in the harem.

She had many things to say about alleged illegal activities that are/have been transpiring in NXIVM village. I will address those later after confirmation.

She is considering revealing her identity on the record, once she feels she is safe from retaliation from Raniere. There is no male member of her family with the strength and manliness to protect her, she told me.

I asked her, is Keith a compassionate man?

She told me: I can recall a lot of Keith’s actions that I would call cruel. Cruel in the sense of not empathizing with human needs, with human suffering, with human failures.

I asked her: Is he infallible?

She said: Of course not. I think he think he is, or he knows he’s not, but tries to cover it up. If he is asked if he is infallible, he will say, ‘yes.’ If he is confronted with his mistakes, he will give a great story about how his mistakes are not mistakes. That’s a nice story. He doesn’t behave as if he is ever wrong. He might admit with words that he is wrong about inconsequential things but in every essential decision of what is ethically right or wrong, he does not think he is ever wrong. He fancies himself the most ethical person there is, so how could he be wrong about something so basic? Yet I do think he is wrong about the way he treats people. It is not kind. It is not what is best for them. He loves to punish. The ‘dispenser of justice.’ As he sees justice. But it is always one sided. It is their karma. But he is beyond karma. He can do no wrong. He might cause somebody a lot of pain and say it is best for them; they will grow. ‘I hurt you so you will get something. I hurt you so you will learn. I understand what’s best for you; you don’t.’ That is not the way to teat people. It is not kind. It is not ethical.

The females he is attracted to, he dedicates time; they will go up the ranks in a different way than other women. When a woman is interesting to him he starts to court her. He pays a lot of attention for a time. Then afterward they will have sex. Sometimes right away. With me he courted. One day he gave me a kiss. A romantic kiss. It just happened. I knew he was with other women, but he was courting me. I am not an oversexed person. But one day soon afterward we did sleep together. Actually I was disappointed. Extremely. I told him. It was very uninspiring. He was disappointed that I told him this. He told me nevertheless that I could not have sex with anybody else. And I didn’t, but I wanted to have a real relationship with someone. None of the women of the harem ever know the joy of monogamy; the love of one man who they love in return. The sex never got better with Keith either and I think the spiritual connection through having sex with him that he tells females is just bullshit.