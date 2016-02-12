Alleged: State Criminal Investigation into a NXIAN; details emerging

There may be two law enforcement investigations ongoing – one state and one federal – surrounding activities and person[s] in and around NXIVM village.

The purported state investigation is ongoing. In fairness to the target of the investigation, I will not reveal any names until I attempt to reach that individual for a statement.

At this point I can state that reliable sources claim there is a criminal investigation of the most serious nature ongoing with a NXIVM target, several people have been contacted and interviewed and the potential charges are grave – much more so than, say, computer trespassing.

In addition, at least one person in NXIVM [not the target] has stepped away from a position and it has been suggested that this is in consequence of this criminal investigation. While Keith Raniere does not appear to be the target at this time, the criminal activities being investigated may have been indirectly caused and/or inspired by him.

I will be reporting on this fully.

More details to follow.

A future post will discuss the nature of the purported federal probe.