Reader: Allison Mack Tweets Emma Watson for Pedophile Raniere

While one reader who lives in Cult Central – i.e. in or around Know Woods where Keith Raniere lives – tells us she has not seen Allison Mack walking with Raniere for some time, another writer tells us that Mack is actively supporting Raniere’s women’s empowerment program, Jness.





AMANDA HUGGINKIS writes to tell us:

Allison Mack has become the official celebrity recruiter for Jness. Last night she tweeted Emma Watson to talk to her about joining. Yeah, I’m sure such a feminist personality would want to join a group indirectly led by a someone who told a twelve year old girl who he was to tutor that she should hug with her pelvis like an adult and then proceeded to have sex with her over sixty times when he was over thirty.