Reader: ‘NXIVM is basically a rip-off of Scientology’

A reader took the time to make some intelligent comments on a series of questions another reader asked about Keith Raniere and the people who follow him.

Going under the name “S@#T YOU CAN’T MAKE UP”, our reader writes:

[They are] all really good questions which the Parlato Report, the Times Union Series from 2012, “Secrets of NXIVM”, and other articles like, “The Heiresses and the Cult” and “Poor Little Rich Girls”, all attempt to answer.

Plus there is also a plethora of court documents uploaded online at archive.org.

This is how much of the info on the failed real estate deals and the commodities losses were revealed. Cult Tracker Rick Ross also has links to many of the articles over the years at his Cult Education Institute website.

You can file this under S#$t you cant make up.

I do not think the girls have sub-par IQs at all. What they do have is low self-esteem or confused sense of self (note this is my opinion only, my BA in Psychology does not make me an expert!). If you understand how cults or Large Group Awareness Training groups work you can come to realize how someone may come to rely on the group think or cult rather then their own free will.

NXIVM is basically a rip-off of Scientology, Werner Erhard’s EST now known as Landmark or the Forum, Dale Carnegie, Ayn Randian philosophy: Rational Individualization and any other life coaching plan out there. It is no wonder that Rational Inquiry is patent pending because there really isn’t anything new or unusual in there. http://www.google.com/patents/EP1320843A1?cl=en other then it also has a patent for colored sashes!! I am not going to even attempt to decipher what it is attempting to do in the course of this comment.

NXIVM has been accused of practicing therapy without a license and not having mental health professionals available at their sessions. There have been known instances of attendees having mental breakdowns and even psychotic breaks which have been publicized. One technique used to is Neuro-Linguistic Programming. I have read that Nancy Salzman studied NLP but I do not know if she has any credentials in the area.

Sorry if this raises more questions then gives answers….

I am going to leave with one final question…. This is from the NLP website

“The people who are most effective are the ones who have a map of the world that allows them to perceive the greatest number of available choices and perspectives. NLP is a way of enriching the choices that you have and perceive as available in the world around you. Excellence comes from having many choices. Wisdom comes from having multiple perspectives”.

If you embrace or adapt NXIVM (or any one single belief system) as your way of life aren’t you limiting yourselves to other opportunities?

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Another reader using the name “NOT EXAMPLES IN VIRTUES/MORALS’ comments on the same series of questions posed by a reader:

Be careful. If you ask too many “parasitic” questions, you’ll negatively affect his energy levels because he’s such a sensitive super spiritual being and all his women will cry.