A woman’s view: Let us recognize Clare Bronfman’s Greatness!

Let us recognize Clare Bronfman’s Greatness

By Mary Ann Deluca

Before you give the horse laugh to Clare Bronfman, imagine the sincerity and faithfulness she has.

She would take a bullet for Raniere. Follow him to hell. Lie for him, steal for him. Maybe even kill for him.

She would turn on old friends and try to get them jailed. She is trying to get people she once told she loved put in jail. She would spy on her family. She would lie to the courts, lie to the FBI. Pay lawyers to lie. And recklessly too. Because Keith told her to do it.

Is this not a form of greatness?

A Muslim fanatic can’t surpass her.

Let us recognize Clare Bronfman’s greatness.

She has placed everything at Raniere’s feet. Her fortune, her youth, maybe even her freedom. She may wind up incarcerated for years to come only to be released old and penniless.

And unlike her sister Sara, Clare wouldn’t think twice.

She would rot in a prison cell – not to speak of sending some of her best friends there – because when she is devoted to someone it is clear and complete.

There is a strength in this, a courage, even if it seems reckless.

And if Raniere was one tenth the hero this woman has idealized him to be, she would be recognized for her greatness. That she chose unwisely is not her failing. She is one of those women with no discrimination, no intelligence to discern. But once she finds her man she is blindly obedient. She can see no wrong.

Her love is like the dog’s love for its master. Eva Braun was one such woman.

There is usually one such woman for every tyrant. But Raniere is a petty tyrant. A minor rascal. Transparent and dumb. A small scale hoodlum con artist who hit it big because he had the good fortune to touch greatness: Clare Bronfman.

Clare Bronfman is the genius and the saint. She is like one of those mythological female deities who runs off with a demon and wreaks havoc. Her purity is so strong that if Raniere were more powerful they could crack the world in twain. If he were a little better, she could aid in the uplifting of humanity- as is her desire.

As it is, her talents and money are being used to punish enemies for petty offenses, keep a score of women in servitude in a little village near Albany and keep Raniere pampered in his immature and sex addicted lifestyle – all play, no work and joy for him at the expense of others.

But Clare works and strives and hurts for him. She suffers so he may have joy.

It is a tiny man she follows. But never underestimate her greatness, her largeness. She is as big as he is small. She has made the callow Raniere into whatever he is today. Powerful. Stupid. Powerfully stupid. Ridiculous. A laughing stock.

But if he has an ounce of credibility among his followers it it hers. He may lead them both to jail [along with others of their circle] but she is the real power behind the tiny tyrant. She is more than the enabler. Much more.

She is the power at his back.

Pam Cafritz, Nancy Salzman, Mariana Fernandez, Karen Unterreiner are nobodies compared to Clare. They are what they are because of Clare. She holds all NXIVM together.

When she dries up these will go, like Kristin Keeffe and Barbara Bouchey and Toni Natalie had to go. Clare is the backbone of NXIVM.