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The Cult of Keith Raniere

Reader: A ‘wellpreneur’ quotes Raniere

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Frank Parlato
Lisa Barwise got pregnant at one time and the child looked not unlike Keith Raniere. Some speculated he is Raniere's son. However that has been largely discounted by most sources.

A reader writes: In the 12/03/2015 Cult of Nxivm series post for the Niagara Falls Reporter you listed a boatload of people under the caption “a membership urged not to pay taxes”. One of the mentions was a Lisa Barwise. Lisa, a single mom, bills herself as a Wellpreneur.

The last paragraph of her blog post linked below she quotes Raniere’s “He who has the most joy wins.”


http://www.lisabarwise.com/what-is-lifestyle-and-how-can-i-get-a-better-one/

 

lisa barwiseLisa Barwise