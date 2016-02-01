Reader: A ‘wellpreneur’ quotes Raniere

A reader writes: In the 12/03/2015 Cult of Nxivm series post for the Niagara Falls Reporter you listed a boatload of people under the caption “a membership urged not to pay taxes”. One of the mentions was a Lisa Barwise. Lisa, a single mom, bills herself as a Wellpreneur.

The last paragraph of her blog post linked below she quotes Raniere’s “He who has the most joy wins.”





http://www.lisabarwise.com/what-is-lifestyle-and-how-can-i-get-a-better-one/

Lisa Barwise