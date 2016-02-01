Raniere’s ‘he who has the most joy wins’ fleshed out, but who loses?

According to a blog by Lisa Barwise, Keith Raniere’s “He who has the most joy wins!”

“If you wanna be somebody, if you wanna go somewhere, you better wake up and pay attention” (Sister Act 2) …because life is not about what you will have, will do or will become. It is about who you are now and how good you feel about that. He who has the most joy wins!- Keith Raniere.

It is a fine quote.

So how come so many people who have run across Raniere – who is winning through having so much joy, are having so little joy.

Why has he created so many joyless days for so many people?

Artist conception: Left: A follower of Keith Raniere. Right: Keith Raniere winning by having the most joy.

Artist conception: Keith Raniere (right) and people who run into him (left). ‘He who has the most joy wins’!

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