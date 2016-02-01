JOHN DOE writes about the Keith Raniere quote “He who has the most joy wins.”





What does that quote mean anyway? “Wins” at what? Is life a competition among people where the one who has the most joy wins? Is this a subtle revelation of Raniere’s perspective? What if someone doesn’t have as much joy as the next person? Do they win less? Or since they don’t have as much joy, are they a relative loser? “Second place is the first loser” it has been said. How about all people who have less than the person with the most joy? Are they all losers since the one with the most joy wins according to Raniere? What if it’s not a he, but a she? Is that even possible since Raniere is the only enlightened being on the planet?

Artist’s conception: Keith Raniere winning through the joy of revealing himself.



