Christ suffered; Raniere wins with joy

Keith Raniere has a quote: “He who has the most joy wins.”





He has been compared by his band of followers and harem members as a Buddha [with a Jesus beard and hair.]





He says the goal of life is joy and he has made his former lovers, friends, and even his own son, who, with his mother, fled from him – joyless.





Raniere has won. He has the most joy.





Luke 24:46





“Thus it is written, that the Christ would suffer and rise again from the dead the third day.”





Acts 17:2-3





And according to Paul’s custom, he went to them, and for three Sabbaths reasoned with them from the Scriptures, explaining and giving evidence that the Christ had to suffer and rise again from the dead, and saying, “This Jesus whom I am proclaiming to you is the Christ.”





“See them, floundering in their sense of ‘mine,’ like fish in the puddles of a dried-up stream — and, seeing this, live with no ‘mine,’ not forming attachment for states of becoming.”

—The Buddha (From the Sutta Nipata)





“Tell me how much you have suffered and I will tell you how great you are.”

Swami Vivekananda





“Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars.”

Khalil Gibran





If that is true, Barbara Bouchey, Toni Natalie, Kristin Keeffe, Gaelen Keeffe, Svetlana Kotlin, Daniela Fernandez, Gina Fernandez, Rhiannon Rogers, Gina Hutchinson, Heidi Hutchinson, Susan Dones, Kim Woolhouse, and several others are great indeed.





Raniere’s ‘mine’ has won. He had the most joy.



