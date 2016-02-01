If Raniere offers to father your avatar baby – Run like hell!

Keith Raniere, in a tone of prophesy, said to Toni Natalie, Barbara Bouchey, Christine Marie and probably others that he would father a child with them and that child would be an avatar that would change the world.

Evidently his prophesies are worthless since he did not have a child with any of the three. All three are unlikely to return.

He did have a son with Kristin Keeffe. But he never prophesied that. In fact he lied about the paternity of his son, claiming to followers that the boy was an orphan and he didn’t know who the father was. He said the mother died giving childbirth despite the fact that the mother [Keeffe] was living next door taking care of the child.

While many of Raniere’s followers may be more advanced than I and see things on a higher ethical level, to me the denial of his own son is reprehensible.

His promise to women he would have an avatar child a lie to capture the women.

Either that or he is simple fool whose prophesies are worthless.

With one of the women he evidently named in advance the future female avatar child, “Alyx.” “Alyx the Avatar” – that was never born.

From promising women he would having an avatar baby – to hounding them for years in lawsuits, trying to lure them to Mexico to have them tortured and ultimately getting them indicted on trumped up charges, one runs the gamut with Raniere.

This is not a lesson but a reminder: Ladies, if Raniere ever comes to you and tells you he had a prophesy that he will father your child and that child will be an avatar: Keep calm and run like hell!