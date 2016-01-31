Clare Bronfman said she was ‘humiliated’ by publication of her assets etc

In a declaration filed in one of her many lawsuits, on 12/17/10, Clare Bronfman said she is a “passive investor.” She declared: “I have invested in a variety of assets, including real estate and equities. I also am actively involved in humanitarian and ethical educational pursuits. I am also a member of the Board of Directors of NXIVM Corp., a for-profit business involved in human development. “

According to Clare, Barbara Bouchey revealed too much personal financial information as a result of discovery etc. in the Los Angeles case against Yuri and Natasha Plyam.

This was the deal that Keith Raniere recommended to the Bronfmans and where they invested $26 million. I exposed the deal as a fraud to them and Keith Raniere – after which Raniere rewarded my extraordinary efforts of uncovering a $10 million plus swindle against the women by the man he recommend to them by firing me.

Bronfman acknowledges in her deposition that Plyams stole from her and her sister: “We are alleging that the Plyams took [our] money …. and used the money to build several homes of their own, including a luxury villa in Beverly Hills, California, as well as for the purchase of luxury items and illegal drugs.”

I am the one who uncovered this. The Bronfmans won a $10 million judgement against Plyam. My thanks for these unethical ingrates was foir them to sue me, and file a dishonest criminal case against me – as will soon be proven.

Bakc in 2010, Clare Bronfman said that Bouchey revealed “Loan transactions between Sara and me [Clare]… and …. First Principles, ESP, Precision, and Oregon Trail. ….”

These so-called loan transactions were not really loans. They were gifts- since they will never be paid back and total more than $70 million. Gift taxes were evaded possibly illegally and should have been paid.

Clare also says that Bouchey revealed a “General Ledger…. listing of our private and personal financial transactions, including payments to lawyers, to First Principles, and other entities…. many transactions we entered into in New York, including several real estate purchases…. [and] tens of millions of dollars of investment transactions we’ve made.”

Made and lost through the advice of Keith Raniere.

It also included “many of our personal transactions, including payments to lawyers. “

Spent on lawsuits entered into at the behest of Keith Raniere.

Clare then makes a startling admission: “The publication of my personal financial information has been humiliating and embarrassing lo me and my sister. We are private persons. We rely upon advisors for our personal affairs.”

She doesn’t of course mean advisers in the plural. She means adviser – as in Keith Raniere.

And I would be humiliated too if I had allowed one adviser to rob me or advise into tens of millions of investments which were all lost as I sat “passively” by.

Poor Clare Bronfman [and I use the word ‘poor’ advisedly] she was humiliated by Bouchey revealing her financial statements, but not outraged or exasperated or a bit ashamed that as she followed her “humanitarian and ethical educational pursuits” she was being taken to the cleaners by a rogue named Raniere.

Such is life.