Raniere watched every minute of ’95 OJ murder trial; wanted to learn about legal system

Keith Raniere watched “every minute” of the murder trial of OJ Simpson.

133 days of televised courtroom testimony.

Keith got up early for him [12:00 Noon] and did not miss a moment, says his former girlfriend, Toni Natalie. “He was stuck to the TV. No one could talk or interrupt him when he was glued to the TV.”

They had a good TV set when they lived on Anchor Drive in Waterford together.

“He learned that it was possible to get away with murder,” Natalie said.

The trial consumed much of 1995 for Keith. It began in late January and the verdict was announced in November.

Through the entirety of the trial, Keith Raniere sat on his beige couch, with Aztec design, a table in front of the couch off of which he ate. Taco Pronto was his favorite. From there, he ate tacos, dripping with hot sauce, almost daily. [Pam Cafritz often ran the errand to pick them up, although Pam was generally denied such foods on her calorie restricted diet because she was training for the Olympic mile].

Pizza with pineapple on it. Annie’s macaroni and cheese. For desert, an assortment of cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. He watched the live broadcast sitting on the couch or lying down. Getting up occasionally to use the restroom. For more than nine months, it was was his full-time work. He watched with great intensity the live broadcast of a man accused of murdering the mother of his children.

At the time, he was still with Toni Natalie, pretending he was in a monogamous relationship. She was out working by day, developing National Health Network – an idea he conceived that she ran with [much like NXIVM was his idea and Nancy Salzman ran with].

At the time of the OJ trial, Keith had not yet met Nancy Salzman or became a certified Vanguard. CBI was finished, having been essentially bankrupted, leaving thousands of members owed money or commissions.

By night, of course, after the trial, Raniere was out making house calls to his friends – Pam Cafritz, Karen Unterreiner, and other women who lived in the neighborhood. He would come home at the wee hours of the morn. He did his best fucking thinking at night he said.

Then the future Vanguard would rise early – [before Noon] – and turn on the TV and become enthralled and absorbed with the OJ trial each and every day.

How this experience will help him in the near future is anybody’s guess.

Of course, that it will be of any future benefit to him presumes two things: 1. Keith will be indicted. 2. Keith will surrender to authorities or, if he does not, the authorities will find him in Mexico or wherever he is hiding.

A distinguished journalist from Mexico told me yesterday that Carlos Salinas and other powerful men in Mexico can help Raniere hide and keep him hidden for years if they choose to do so.

The point of this post is that Keith is a good observer.

Perhaps you think [you who are still his devotees] that your Vanguard is listening to you because everything you say is of great importance to him. It is. He is listening for your holes, listening for your weaknesses. He was listening to lawyers in the OJ trial. There was some great lawyering going on.

He was listening for holes in the legal system.

“I think he learned that you can buy murder,” Toni said. “If you have enough money, you can buy the legal system.”

For the most part, so far, at least, Keith has been a pretty good student.

At the time of OJ, he was not doing much hiring of lawyers. That came later. Ted Lindauer was his multilevel marketing attorney. But he was not out suing enemies, or trying to get innocent people indicted because they left him. He did not have the money. [All he needed was a little Bronfman money].

Keith Raniere learned through OJ that the American legal system is as corrupt as he is.

Keith religiously watched the OJ trial in 1995.

OJ Simpson may or may not have killed his ex wife and mother of his children.

OJ Simpson may or may not have killed his ex wife and mother of his children. But Keith watched the trial as if it was of the utmost importance to him.

Keith Raniere & Toni Natalie

Keith lived with Toni Natalie at the time of the OJ trial.