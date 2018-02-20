Lama Tenzin was a predator and Sara Bronfman, his fresh meat

Sara with Lama Tenzin

Sara Bronfman and Lama Tenzin

Guest View: By a Keen Observer

Lama Tenzin is a predator and Sara Bronfman was served up to him like fresh meat by Keith, Nancy, and Clare while her so called BFF Alex Betancourt watched and said nothing.

It’s despicable.

In the three years leading up to meeting Lama Tenzin, Sara had been sexually abused and discarded by Keith and psychologically beaten down by Keith and Clare, as well as being defrauded of $35 million.

She was desperate for redemption (because she blamed herself for all) and easy pickings for Lama T. When rumor of their affair came out on the Saratoga in Decline, Lama T. dumped her hard in 2010. No one in NXIVM cared one iota, as the leadership surrounds Sara and are conscienceless liars who will go to any length to use and abuse her, and others to get what Keith wants.

Unfortunately for Sara, she was so lost in the cycle of abuse, like most women in her situation, she couldn’t or wouldn’t see it. The Bronfman’s have been accused of a lot of evil things in the media and this blog.

Make no mistake, it’s all Clare.

Sara, hopefully you can find happiness in your hotel business with Basit, and your life in Europe. Don’t let these people abuse you anymore and crush your dreams.

Clare and Sara Bronfman.

Clare and Sara Bronfman