Sad.

Executive Success Programs (ESP) star Farouk Rojas cannot drive, a source says.

“That’s because he lost his driver’s license and because he’s completely illegal,” the source says. “He cannot get his license renewed. He’s been a completely illegal alien for years. He can’t do anything.”

Farouk is a Mexican and many foreign born NXIVM members have fake marriages in order to remain in the USA.

“I thought he got married to an American woman,” I said. “A relative of Esther Chiappone Carlson.”

“That never happened. She backed off and didn’t marry him. If he is in Albany, he is there illegally and if he goes back to Mexico, he can never go back to the U.S.. He has been an illegal alien for years.”

I said, “I thought Farouk was dating Lyvia Cohen who is in Toronto.”

My source said, “I have no idea how he could get to Canada. Farouk is in the USA illegally. If he leaves the U.S., he can’t come back.”

So he has to ride a bicycle, I asked because he can’t get a driver’s licence not because he is poor?.

“No,” my source said, “he rides a bicycle because he is both illegal and he is poor.”

But Farouk is a coach and an expert in Executive Success. After all, he has been in for nearly two decades and has dedicated his life to controlling as much of the world’s wealth that ethical people should.

The source said, “The years come and go and he is as poor as ever. He is smart but brainwashed. He is far from home and if he goes home, he cannot return, so he remains in poverty, illegally, and waits for the day Keith Raniere will make him a singing star.”

Viva Executive Success!

Farouk Rojas has been singing up a storm for more than a decade, but has not gotten any further in his singing career.