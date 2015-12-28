Raniere ‘Vision’ Proves Bogus

Large brain, small heart.

Artist’s vision of Keith Raniere: Giant brain, tiny heart.

We could write volumes on the visions and dreams that Keith Raniere – leader of NXIVM – the Vanguard – claims he had.

Especially with attractive women.

And how they did not come true.

Nostradamus he ain’t.

But consider: Raniere – as many in his inner circle know – told Barbara Bouchey that she would bear his child.

In a deposition in the case of NXIVM vs Sutton et al, Bouchey stated “Keith himself told me that he had dreams and visions that I actually would be in a relationship with him and have a child with him.”

He told a woman he would have a child with her. That they would have a special relationship based on love, trust and attraction.

They never had a child together, but Raniere did persuade her that she was to be his girlfriend.

After several years Bouchey was to leave Raniere and the promised dream became a nightmare.

As she wrote in a letter to Judge David Peebles, two years after she broke up with him, Raniere treated her to a “barrage of legal abuse directed towards me collectively from their 6 prominent law firms resulting in my being dragged into, without any say or control, at least 10 litigations (6 filed against me) resulting in over 800 filings, containing over 16,000 pages filled with untruths and fabrications, from within 3 different states, before 8 Judges; thereby, forcing me into bankruptcy after costing me over $400,000 in fees trying to defend myself. I assure Your Honor that should all the facts be known about what NXIVM has really done to me over the last two years that it should be considered criminal…. I hope someday the truth comes out, because their abuse of the legal system and the vendetta sought on individuals such as myself needs to stop.”

From visions of childbirth to bankruptcy.

If Bouchey is telling the truth – and there are witnesses who claim she is – how could we trust Raniere’s dreams and visions?

A supposed spiritual leader seduces a woman with golden promises backed by wondrous dreams and spiritually inspired visions of the two of them joyously creating a new life- a special spiritual child based on love.

But there is no child and after she leaves him he tries to kill her spirit – and ruin her life.

But let us say, as Raniere does – that Bouchey is a horrible person and that all the legal hunting of her is justified; that she deserves every bit of it.

Still how could a Vanguard be so wrong about his visions?

How could he tell a woman he dreamed of a wondrous life with him and her and a child.

And it turns out to be a nightmare.

It sounds like he either is delusional about his visions or he lied to get in her pants.

Now that he can’t or does not want to bed her – her destruction is his new vision.

What does this say about the value of his visions?

Barbara Bouchey