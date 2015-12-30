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GeneralThe Cult of Keith Raniere

Opinion: Raniere is not evil; he is a frightened child

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Frank Parlato
Keith Raniere, a joyful child.

A reader asked me if I despised Keith Raniere.

No, of course I don’t.

Candidly – and it is just my opinion – I have come to see Raniere as a tormented soul.

Asked to share my opinion, it is this (and I hope the reader will not be offended by the purely opinionated aspect of this post):

One should feel sympathy for Keith Raniere for the terror that must haunt him.

Keith Raniere is frightened by the world outside his fiefdom.

He is frightened, and, with Bronfman millions at his disposal, he tries to buy away his fears – sometime with unbelievable cruelty (Barbara Bouchey, Toni Natalie) – at other times with immature foolishness (The Dalai Lama, suing Rick Ross) and sometimes with either dishonest or incredibly stupid intentions (commodities, real estate scams, loss of $100 million).

With the Bronfmans, plus his group of women devotee/sex partners – women who are essentially good but slavishly devoted, and blind to his immaturity – he has the opportunity to (mis)lead them into a lot of evil.

Hopefully, they will not be criminally charged.

How frightened Raniere must be that he sues old lovers, attacks those he once trusted, denies his own son, frightened the mother into hiding, locked the defiant in rooms for years, deceives his followers about his sexual affairs, loses millions of others’ money, has to hide behind a cloak of secrecy, all the while maintaining he is some sort of divinity.

It’s laughable to an outsider, of course; people mostly laugh at Keith Raniere.

But men and women of sympathetic natures will feel sorrow for this sadly pathetic creature.

And for the many women whose lives he has shaped into caricatures of what they might have been. Women who have lost years of their lives who will one day wake up (as others have done) and marvel at how they misspent their youth following a madman. One can only feel sorrow.

We should have mercy for Keith Raniere. And for the women who follow him.

He is afraid.

All lust and no love for ‘Tiny’ Raniere

He hides in shadows. Using women to shield him.

Some whom he has hurt have ascribed this to pure evil.

I do not.

He is frightened, as all bullies are.

He is evil because he can be – thanks to the Bronfman millions.

(How grotesquely immature the Bronfmans are).

His immaturity overshadows his desire for being good or evil.

All of his machinations – leading to a terrible record – and a trail of tears for many – have nothing to do with good or evil.

He lives in a world of pretense.


Pretending to be a guru, he found he could fleece women out of millions and bed the best looking of them.

He takes advantage of woman’s desire for spirituality and love of genius.

The inability to discern genius from goodness. Or lust from love is the hallmark of his dominance over their mental processes.

I suspect he would be willing to be good or bad, the worst there is, whatever it takes, for the child inside him to get the worship he craves.

Worship him and he will be a good boy.

Believe it.

—————

For those who doubt Raniere has a track record of causing pain and discord consider reading the following links:

 

Judge Denies Bid for Sanctions Against NXIVM


Developer and newspaper publisher Parlato indicted on fraud, money laundering

Records: NXIVM hacked billionaire’s emails with Hillary Clinton, world leaders

Transcript filed in People NYS vs. Barbara Bouchey – Ind. No.: 34-7323

NXIVM attorneys pressed criminal case

Legal papers: NXIVM officials probed finances of 6 federal judges, Senator Schumer, others

Judge tosses NXIVM hacking lawsuit

Tighe to serve 70 months in prison

Heiress who gave millions to cult suing condo board for measly $160K

Blogger pleads guilty to child porn charges

Journalist on leave after tangle with secretive ‘NXIVM’ group

Blogger pleads guilty to computer hacking charge

Blogger’s child porn case now in hands of feds

A split from NXIVM
Ex-blogger arrested on child porn charges
Search darkens blogger’s website
Police seize computer of local blogger
Purported Cult May Have Case Against Ex-Member
New York businessman sentenced in EPISD cheating scheme

 Investigator for Accused Cult Won’t Get Paid Yet
 O’Hara admits to felony
 Is Keith Raniere trying to re-brand his business with a new name?
 Private eye lands in public trouble
 O’Hara lawsuit delayed
 NXIVM sisters win $3.2M
 Bronfman heir launches Canada-Libya trade initiative
 ‘NXIVM is a litigation machine’
 NXIVM pressed district attorney
 NXIVM foe indicted in Texas
 Probe of DA sought by foe
 In Raniere’s shadows
 ‘Ample evidence’ to justify investigation
 NXIVM leader urges going ‘off the grid’
 ‘The girls’ back NXIVM with millions
 Ex-NXIVM aide takes NXIVM to federal court
 Secrets of NXIVM
 Lawsuit filed against NXIVM, Keith Raniere and associates by Joseph O’Hara U.S. District Court New York February 2012
 NXVIM v. Susan Faye Dones and Kim Marie Woolhouse (Memorandum Decision October 25, 2011)
 Nine years with NXIVM
 NXIVM flexes legal muscle
 Ex-NXIVM official loses bankruptcy bid
 Local developer tangled in legal battle
 Lawyer attacks NXIVM ‘scheme’
 Guru: Blow off taxes
 Papers reveal secrets
 Ex-NXIVM trainer: Students are prey
 The Heiresses and the Cult
 NXIVM sues former officer
 ‘Cult’ leader Keith Raniere makes killer claim on newly released video
 ‘Cult’ funded by Bronfman girls sues Continental for losing laptop
 How to lose $100 million
 NXIVM seeks gag order
 Ex-NXIVM student: ‘I think it’s a cult’
 Press leaks prompt action in bankruptcy
 Poor Little Rich Girls: The Ballad of Sara and Clare Bronfman
 NXIVM critic’s plea over child gets little action
 Albany cult takes orphan
 Secret mission: A child
 Going for Broke
 Ex-NXIVM official seeks protection
 Bouchey says Nxivm’s Bronfman sisters chased her into bankruptcy
 The Bronfmans and The ‘Cult’
 Manipulations of fortune; Daughters of business royalty, alleged cult leader at centre of lawsuit
 Liquor Heiresses Reportedly Blew $100M on ‘Cult’
 Suits in the News
 Seagram ‘cult’ sisters’ trust fund on the rocks
 Thumbing through the Nxivm patent
 Albany Times-Union gives NXIVM the dead-tree treatment
 Seagram Heiresses Sue Adviser In Strange Tale With a Psychic
 Ex-NXIVM associate Barbara Bouchey and the private investigator
 Court documents claim NXIVM is ‘a cult’
 Sue Happy
 NXIVM motion to reinstate previously dismissed claims of “Product Disparagement” and “Tortious Interference” against The Ross Institute and Rick Ross denied by federal court
 NXIVM’s Senate ties
 Odds & Ends
 Dalai Lama organizers pay off debt
 Dalai Lama’s message comes through
 Dalai Lama sponsor spurs critics
 Representative explains why Dalai Lama will come to Albany
 Dalai Lama representative confirms May visit
 Dalai Lama cancels his visit to Albany
 We’ve Been Served-Oh Wait
 Dalai Lama comes with controversy
 Metroland sued for $65 million
 Op-ed column: Dalai Lama’s visit to Albany sponsored by cult-like group
 Details light on Dalai Lama visit
 Details on Dalai Lama’s visit
 Times Union FINALLY Breaks Silence on NXIVM
 For Dalai Lama, third choice is charmed
 Niagara Falls developer Frank Parlato dives into real estate dispute involving Seagrams heirs
 The Stars Come Out in Troy
 Huckabee has ‘cult’ following
 Secret Agent Schmuck — The spooky truth behind the media’s favorite ‘spy’
 Case tossed against ex-Nxivm adviser
 Charges against ex-Nxivm adviser dropped
 Star power of pol ‘cult’
 All About NXIVM, the Cultlike Organization With Ties to Albany
 Top GOPers ‘cult’ favorites
 Bill Golf pal’t ‘cult’ course
 Arbitration award of $146,863.54 against NXIVM awarded to Strick and Company Inc. of Los Angeles, California.
 Strick and Company Inc. vs. NXIVM, Executive Success Programs — Minutes of Arbitration proceeding
 Hillary’s $30,000 fans are her ‘cult’ following
 NXIVM’s vexing effect on believers
 Political connections take to the air
 Federal judge’s order to dismiss NXIVM “product disparagement” claim
 Federal judge dismisses NXIM claim of “product disparagement”
 Ex-Nxivm adviser faces larceny counts
 Judge Approves Disclosure of Company’s Efforts to Discredit Blogger-Critic
 New York federal court opinion and order against NXIVM (Feb 9, 2007)
 U.S. District Court denying motion to quash subpoenas and granting Ross leave to file counterclaims January 10, 2007
 Transcript of hearing before Judge Falk regarding NXIVM v. Ross January 9, 2007
 New tenant OK’d for Romano’s
 Board puts off Nxivm plan
 Dismissal of NXIVM vs. Hochman lawsuit signed by federal judge in California
 Order to dismiss NXIVM lawsuit filed against John Hochman, M.D.
 NXIVM founder Keith Raniere’s “Ultimate Dreams Realized” chart forecasts hard times for ex-girlfriend
 Stress in the Family
 Fear and tears after Nxivm class
 The Relevance of Bad Faith to Fair Use Analysis
 The Bronfmans And the Cult
 The Cult Cracker
 Ex-aide calls Nxivm ‘extremely dangerous’
 Answer and Affirmative Defenses of Defendants The Ross Institute and Rick Ross a/k/a “Ricky Ross”
 Answer and Affirmative Defenses to Ammended Consolidated Complaint and Counterclaims of Stephanie Franco
 Nxivm Ammended Consolidated Complaint (pdf file)
 Nxivm loses assets claim
 Nxivm accuses Albany businessman of fraud
 High court rejects Nxivm appeal
 Executive course in ‘cult’ lawsuit launches in Dublin
 Opposition to NXIVM appeal to the US Supreme Court
(PDF Document)
 Nxivm hopes lawsuit will go to highest court
 Court upholds Nxivm ruling
 rejects NXIVM appeal
 Dennis Jacobs Second Circuit
 Judge concurring
 An Espian’s brief life
 NXIVM cuts training school from plan
 Group’s founder settled state allegations
 of pyramid scheme
 “Human-potential” guru under scrutiny
 Business born when former nurse met motivator
 Self-improvement program draws mixed reviews
 Cult of Personality
 New vision for mind in eye of the beholder
 County planners say no to NXIVM
 Proposed school causing controversy
 Ruling lets Web site critical of NXIVM stay online
 Court Order regarding NXIVM’s requested injunctions
 NXIVM vs. Ross Transcript of Injunction proceedings
 Transcript of injunction proceeding
 Affidavit of Stephanie Franco
 Lawsuit claims group was portrayed as a cult
 Group gathers both acolytes, doubters
 Controversial Speaker
 Group sues its critics over claims it is a cult
 NXIVM gets nixed by residents
 Plans for human potential school raise concern
 Robert Jay Lifton’s eight criteria of thought reform as applied to the Executive Success Programs
 A Critical Analysis of the Executive Success Programs Inc.
 A Forensic Psychiatrist Evaluates ESP
 Liens and Judgments against Consumer Buyline
 Deposition of Nancy Salzman, 2000
 Some dip, others dive into selling
 Consumers Buyline of Clifton Park was forced to close after 25 separate investigations
 Consumers Buyline a pyramid scheme,
 Abrams alleges
 Too ‘different’ for own good?
 Description of the Behavioral Structure of the Training
 Settlement of class action lawsuit against
 Consumer Buyline
 State of Virginia vs. Consumer Buyline
 National Association of Attorneys General Consumer Protection Report
 Abrams wants ‘buying club’ shut down
 Arkansas – Consumers’ Buyline, Inc.
 Multi-level marketing business to pay $20,000, change operations
 Consumer Buyline Agreed Final Judgment and Order in Arkansas
 Class Action Lawsuit filed against Consumer Buyline
 Discount service target of probe pyramid scheme alleged

 

 

 

 