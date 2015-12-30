Opinion: Raniere is not evil; he is a frightened child

A reader asked me if I despised Keith Raniere.

No, of course I don’t.

Candidly – and it is just my opinion – I have come to see Raniere as a tormented soul.

Asked to share my opinion, it is this (and I hope the reader will not be offended by the purely opinionated aspect of this post):

One should feel sympathy for Keith Raniere for the terror that must haunt him.

Keith Raniere is frightened by the world outside his fiefdom.

He is frightened, and, with Bronfman millions at his disposal, he tries to buy away his fears – sometime with unbelievable cruelty (Barbara Bouchey, Toni Natalie) – at other times with immature foolishness (The Dalai Lama, suing Rick Ross) and sometimes with either dishonest or incredibly stupid intentions (commodities, real estate scams, loss of $100 million).

With the Bronfmans, plus his group of women devotee/sex partners – women who are essentially good but slavishly devoted, and blind to his immaturity – he has the opportunity to (mis)lead them into a lot of evil.

Hopefully, they will not be criminally charged.

How frightened Raniere must be that he sues old lovers, attacks those he once trusted, denies his own son, frightened the mother into hiding, locked the defiant in rooms for years, deceives his followers about his sexual affairs, loses millions of others’ money, has to hide behind a cloak of secrecy, all the while maintaining he is some sort of divinity.

It’s laughable to an outsider, of course; people mostly laugh at Keith Raniere.

But men and women of sympathetic natures will feel sorrow for this sadly pathetic creature.

And for the many women whose lives he has shaped into caricatures of what they might have been. Women who have lost years of their lives who will one day wake up (as others have done) and marvel at how they misspent their youth following a madman. One can only feel sorrow.

We should have mercy for Keith Raniere. And for the women who follow him.

He is afraid.

All lust and no love for ‘Tiny’ Raniere

He hides in shadows. Using women to shield him.

Some whom he has hurt have ascribed this to pure evil.

I do not.

He is frightened, as all bullies are.

He is evil because he can be – thanks to the Bronfman millions.

(How grotesquely immature the Bronfmans are).

His immaturity overshadows his desire for being good or evil.

All of his machinations – leading to a terrible record – and a trail of tears for many – have nothing to do with good or evil.

He lives in a world of pretense.





Pretending to be a guru, he found he could fleece women out of millions and bed the best looking of them.

He takes advantage of woman’s desire for spirituality and love of genius.

The inability to discern genius from goodness. Or lust from love is the hallmark of his dominance over their mental processes.

I suspect he would be willing to be good or bad, the worst there is, whatever it takes, for the child inside him to get the worship he craves.

Worship him and he will be a good boy.

Believe it.

—————

For those who doubt Raniere has a track record of causing pain and discord consider reading the following links:

Judge Denies Bid for Sanctions Against NXIVM





Developer and newspaper publisher Parlato indicted on fraud, money laundering

Records: NXIVM hacked billionaire’s emails with Hillary Clinton, world leaders

Transcript filed in People NYS vs. Barbara Bouchey – Ind. No.: 34-7323

NXIVM attorneys pressed criminal case

Legal papers: NXIVM officials probed finances of 6 federal judges, Senator Schumer, others

Judge tosses NXIVM hacking lawsuit

Tighe to serve 70 months in prison

Heiress who gave millions to cult suing condo board for measly $160K

Blogger pleads guilty to child porn charges

Journalist on leave after tangle with secretive ‘NXIVM’ group

Blogger pleads guilty to computer hacking charge

Blogger’s child porn case now in hands of feds

A split from NXIVM

Ex-blogger arrested on child porn charges

Search darkens blogger’s website

Police seize computer of local blogger

Purported Cult May Have Case Against Ex-Member

New York businessman sentenced in EPISD cheating scheme

Investigator for Accused Cult Won’t Get Paid Yet

O’Hara admits to felony

Is Keith Raniere trying to re-brand his business with a new name?

Private eye lands in public trouble

O’Hara lawsuit delayed

NXIVM sisters win $3.2M

Bronfman heir launches Canada-Libya trade initiative

‘NXIVM is a litigation machine’

NXIVM pressed district attorney

NXIVM foe indicted in Texas

Probe of DA sought by foe

In Raniere’s shadows

‘Ample evidence’ to justify investigation

NXIVM leader urges going ‘off the grid’

‘The girls’ back NXIVM with millions

Ex-NXIVM aide takes NXIVM to federal court

Secrets of NXIVM

Lawsuit filed against NXIVM, Keith Raniere and associates by Joseph O’Hara U.S. District Court New York February 2012

NXVIM v. Susan Faye Dones and Kim Marie Woolhouse (Memorandum Decision October 25, 2011)

Nine years with NXIVM

NXIVM flexes legal muscle

Ex-NXIVM official loses bankruptcy bid

Local developer tangled in legal battle

Lawyer attacks NXIVM ‘scheme’

Guru: Blow off taxes

Papers reveal secrets

Ex-NXIVM trainer: Students are prey

The Heiresses and the Cult

NXIVM sues former officer

‘Cult’ leader Keith Raniere makes killer claim on newly released video

‘Cult’ funded by Bronfman girls sues Continental for losing laptop

How to lose $100 million

NXIVM seeks gag order

Ex-NXIVM student: ‘I think it’s a cult’

Press leaks prompt action in bankruptcy

Poor Little Rich Girls: The Ballad of Sara and Clare Bronfman

NXIVM critic’s plea over child gets little action

Albany cult takes orphan

Secret mission: A child

Going for Broke

Ex-NXIVM official seeks protection

Bouchey says Nxivm’s Bronfman sisters chased her into bankruptcy

The Bronfmans and The ‘Cult’

Manipulations of fortune; Daughters of business royalty, alleged cult leader at centre of lawsuit

Liquor Heiresses Reportedly Blew $100M on ‘Cult’

Suits in the News

Seagram ‘cult’ sisters’ trust fund on the rocks

Thumbing through the Nxivm patent

Albany Times-Union gives NXIVM the dead-tree treatment

Seagram Heiresses Sue Adviser In Strange Tale With a Psychic

Ex-NXIVM associate Barbara Bouchey and the private investigator

Court documents claim NXIVM is ‘a cult’

Sue Happy

NXIVM motion to reinstate previously dismissed claims of “Product Disparagement” and “Tortious Interference” against The Ross Institute and Rick Ross denied by federal court

NXIVM’s Senate ties

Odds & Ends

Dalai Lama organizers pay off debt

Dalai Lama’s message comes through

Dalai Lama sponsor spurs critics

Representative explains why Dalai Lama will come to Albany

Dalai Lama representative confirms May visit

Dalai Lama cancels his visit to Albany

We’ve Been Served-Oh Wait

Dalai Lama comes with controversy

Metroland sued for $65 million

Op-ed column: Dalai Lama’s visit to Albany sponsored by cult-like group

Details light on Dalai Lama visit

Details on Dalai Lama’s visit

Times Union FINALLY Breaks Silence on NXIVM

For Dalai Lama, third choice is charmed

Niagara Falls developer Frank Parlato dives into real estate dispute involving Seagrams heirs

The Stars Come Out in Troy

Huckabee has ‘cult’ following

Secret Agent Schmuck — The spooky truth behind the media’s favorite ‘spy’

Case tossed against ex-Nxivm adviser

Charges against ex-Nxivm adviser dropped

Star power of pol ‘cult’

All About NXIVM, the Cultlike Organization With Ties to Albany

Top GOPers ‘cult’ favorites

Bill Golf pal’t ‘cult’ course

Arbitration award of $146,863.54 against NXIVM awarded to Strick and Company Inc. of Los Angeles, California.

Strick and Company Inc. vs. NXIVM, Executive Success Programs — Minutes of Arbitration proceeding

Hillary’s $30,000 fans are her ‘cult’ following

NXIVM’s vexing effect on believers

Political connections take to the air

Federal judge’s order to dismiss NXIVM “product disparagement” claim

Federal judge dismisses NXIM claim of “product disparagement”

Ex-Nxivm adviser faces larceny counts

Judge Approves Disclosure of Company’s Efforts to Discredit Blogger-Critic

New York federal court opinion and order against NXIVM (Feb 9, 2007)

U.S. District Court denying motion to quash subpoenas and granting Ross leave to file counterclaims January 10, 2007

Transcript of hearing before Judge Falk regarding NXIVM v. Ross January 9, 2007

New tenant OK’d for Romano’s

Board puts off Nxivm plan

Dismissal of NXIVM vs. Hochman lawsuit signed by federal judge in California

Order to dismiss NXIVM lawsuit filed against John Hochman, M.D.

NXIVM founder Keith Raniere’s “Ultimate Dreams Realized” chart forecasts hard times for ex-girlfriend

Stress in the Family

Fear and tears after Nxivm class

The Relevance of Bad Faith to Fair Use Analysis

The Bronfmans And the Cult

The Cult Cracker

Ex-aide calls Nxivm ‘extremely dangerous’

Answer and Affirmative Defenses of Defendants The Ross Institute and Rick Ross a/k/a “Ricky Ross”

Answer and Affirmative Defenses to Ammended Consolidated Complaint and Counterclaims of Stephanie Franco

Nxivm Ammended Consolidated Complaint (pdf file)

Nxivm loses assets claim

Nxivm accuses Albany businessman of fraud

High court rejects Nxivm appeal

Executive course in ‘cult’ lawsuit launches in Dublin

Opposition to NXIVM appeal to the US Supreme Court

(PDF Document)

Nxivm hopes lawsuit will go to highest court

Court upholds Nxivm ruling

rejects NXIVM appeal

Dennis Jacobs Second Circuit

Judge concurring

An Espian’s brief life

NXIVM cuts training school from plan

Group’s founder settled state allegations

of pyramid scheme

“Human-potential” guru under scrutiny

Business born when former nurse met motivator

Self-improvement program draws mixed reviews

Cult of Personality

New vision for mind in eye of the beholder

County planners say no to NXIVM

Proposed school causing controversy

Ruling lets Web site critical of NXIVM stay online

Court Order regarding NXIVM’s requested injunctions

NXIVM vs. Ross Transcript of Injunction proceedings

Transcript of injunction proceeding

Affidavit of Stephanie Franco

Lawsuit claims group was portrayed as a cult

Group gathers both acolytes, doubters

Controversial Speaker

Group sues its critics over claims it is a cult

NXIVM gets nixed by residents

Plans for human potential school raise concern

Robert Jay Lifton’s eight criteria of thought reform as applied to the Executive Success Programs

A Critical Analysis of the Executive Success Programs Inc.

A Forensic Psychiatrist Evaluates ESP

Liens and Judgments against Consumer Buyline

Deposition of Nancy Salzman, 2000

Some dip, others dive into selling

Consumers Buyline of Clifton Park was forced to close after 25 separate investigations

Consumers Buyline a pyramid scheme,

Abrams alleges

Too ‘different’ for own good?

Description of the Behavioral Structure of the Training

Settlement of class action lawsuit against

Consumer Buyline

State of Virginia vs. Consumer Buyline

National Association of Attorneys General Consumer Protection Report

Abrams wants ‘buying club’ shut down

Arkansas – Consumers’ Buyline, Inc.

Multi-level marketing business to pay $20,000, change operations

Consumer Buyline Agreed Final Judgment and Order in Arkansas

Class Action Lawsuit filed against Consumer Buyline

Discount service target of probe pyramid scheme alleged