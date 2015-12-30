Opinion: Raniere is not evil; he is a frightened child
A reader asked me if I despised Keith Raniere.
No, of course I don’t.
Candidly – and it is just my opinion – I have come to see Raniere as a tormented soul.
Asked to share my opinion, it is this (and I hope the reader will not be offended by the purely opinionated aspect of this post):
One should feel sympathy for Keith Raniere for the terror that must haunt him.
Keith Raniere is frightened by the world outside his fiefdom.
He is frightened, and, with Bronfman millions at his disposal, he tries to buy away his fears – sometime with unbelievable cruelty (Barbara Bouchey, Toni Natalie) – at other times with immature foolishness (The Dalai Lama, suing Rick Ross) and sometimes with either dishonest or incredibly stupid intentions (commodities, real estate scams, loss of $100 million).
With the Bronfmans, plus his group of women devotee/sex partners – women who are essentially good but slavishly devoted, and blind to his immaturity – he has the opportunity to (mis)lead them into a lot of evil.
Hopefully, they will not be criminally charged.
How frightened Raniere must be that he sues old lovers, attacks those he once trusted, denies his own son, frightened the mother into hiding, locked the defiant in rooms for years, deceives his followers about his sexual affairs, loses millions of others’ money, has to hide behind a cloak of secrecy, all the while maintaining he is some sort of divinity.
It’s laughable to an outsider, of course; people mostly laugh at Keith Raniere.
But men and women of sympathetic natures will feel sorrow for this sadly pathetic creature.
And for the many women whose lives he has shaped into caricatures of what they might have been. Women who have lost years of their lives who will one day wake up (as others have done) and marvel at how they misspent their youth following a madman. One can only feel sorrow.
We should have mercy for Keith Raniere. And for the women who follow him.
He is afraid.
All lust and no love for ‘Tiny’ Raniere
He hides in shadows. Using women to shield him.
Some whom he has hurt have ascribed this to pure evil.
I do not.
He is frightened, as all bullies are.
He is evil because he can be – thanks to the Bronfman millions.
(How grotesquely immature the Bronfmans are).
His immaturity overshadows his desire for being good or evil.
All of his machinations – leading to a terrible record – and a trail of tears for many – have nothing to do with good or evil.
He lives in a world of pretense.
Pretending to be a guru, he found he could fleece women out of millions and bed the best looking of them.
He takes advantage of woman’s desire for spirituality and love of genius.
The inability to discern genius from goodness. Or lust from love is the hallmark of his dominance over their mental processes.
I suspect he would be willing to be good or bad, the worst there is, whatever it takes, for the child inside him to get the worship he craves.
Worship him and he will be a good boy.
Believe it.
—————
For those who doubt Raniere has a track record of causing pain and discord consider reading the following links:
Judge Denies Bid for Sanctions Against NXIVM
Developer and newspaper publisher Parlato indicted on fraud, money laundering
Records: NXIVM hacked billionaire’s emails with Hillary Clinton, world leaders
Transcript filed in People NYS vs. Barbara Bouchey – Ind. No.: 34-7323
NXIVM attorneys pressed criminal case
Legal papers: NXIVM officials probed finances of 6 federal judges, Senator Schumer, others
Judge tosses NXIVM hacking lawsuit
Tighe to serve 70 months in prison
Heiress who gave millions to cult suing condo board for measly $160K
Blogger pleads guilty to child porn charges
Journalist on leave after tangle with secretive ‘NXIVM’ group
Blogger pleads guilty to computer hacking charge
Blogger’s child porn case now in hands of feds
A split from NXIVM
Ex-blogger arrested on child porn charges
Search darkens blogger’s website
Police seize computer of local blogger
Purported Cult May Have Case Against Ex-Member
New York businessman sentenced in EPISD cheating scheme
Investigator for Accused Cult Won’t Get Paid Yet
O’Hara admits to felony
Is Keith Raniere trying to re-brand his business with a new name?
Private eye lands in public trouble
O’Hara lawsuit delayed
NXIVM sisters win $3.2M
Bronfman heir launches Canada-Libya trade initiative
‘NXIVM is a litigation machine’
NXIVM pressed district attorney
NXIVM foe indicted in Texas
Probe of DA sought by foe
In Raniere’s shadows
‘Ample evidence’ to justify investigation
NXIVM leader urges going ‘off the grid’
‘The girls’ back NXIVM with millions
Ex-NXIVM aide takes NXIVM to federal court
Secrets of NXIVM
Lawsuit filed against NXIVM, Keith Raniere and associates by Joseph O’Hara U.S. District Court New York February 2012
NXVIM v. Susan Faye Dones and Kim Marie Woolhouse (Memorandum Decision October 25, 2011)
Nine years with NXIVM
NXIVM flexes legal muscle
Ex-NXIVM official loses bankruptcy bid
Local developer tangled in legal battle
Lawyer attacks NXIVM ‘scheme’
Guru: Blow off taxes
Papers reveal secrets
Ex-NXIVM trainer: Students are prey
The Heiresses and the Cult
NXIVM sues former officer
‘Cult’ leader Keith Raniere makes killer claim on newly released video
‘Cult’ funded by Bronfman girls sues Continental for losing laptop
How to lose $100 million
NXIVM seeks gag order
Ex-NXIVM student: ‘I think it’s a cult’
Press leaks prompt action in bankruptcy
Poor Little Rich Girls: The Ballad of Sara and Clare Bronfman
NXIVM critic’s plea over child gets little action
Albany cult takes orphan
Secret mission: A child
Going for Broke
Ex-NXIVM official seeks protection
Bouchey says Nxivm’s Bronfman sisters chased her into bankruptcy
The Bronfmans and The ‘Cult’
Manipulations of fortune; Daughters of business royalty, alleged cult leader at centre of lawsuit
Liquor Heiresses Reportedly Blew $100M on ‘Cult’
Suits in the News
Seagram ‘cult’ sisters’ trust fund on the rocks
Thumbing through the Nxivm patent
Albany Times-Union gives NXIVM the dead-tree treatment
Seagram Heiresses Sue Adviser In Strange Tale With a Psychic
Ex-NXIVM associate Barbara Bouchey and the private investigator
Court documents claim NXIVM is ‘a cult’
Sue Happy
NXIVM motion to reinstate previously dismissed claims of “Product Disparagement” and “Tortious Interference” against The Ross Institute and Rick Ross denied by federal court
NXIVM’s Senate ties
Odds & Ends
Dalai Lama organizers pay off debt
Dalai Lama’s message comes through
Dalai Lama sponsor spurs critics
Representative explains why Dalai Lama will come to Albany
Dalai Lama representative confirms May visit
Dalai Lama cancels his visit to Albany
We’ve Been Served-Oh Wait
Dalai Lama comes with controversy
Metroland sued for $65 million
Op-ed column: Dalai Lama’s visit to Albany sponsored by cult-like group
Details light on Dalai Lama visit
Details on Dalai Lama’s visit
Times Union FINALLY Breaks Silence on NXIVM
For Dalai Lama, third choice is charmed
Niagara Falls developer Frank Parlato dives into real estate dispute involving Seagrams heirs
The Stars Come Out in Troy
Huckabee has ‘cult’ following
Secret Agent Schmuck — The spooky truth behind the media’s favorite ‘spy’
Case tossed against ex-Nxivm adviser
Charges against ex-Nxivm adviser dropped
Star power of pol ‘cult’
All About NXIVM, the Cultlike Organization With Ties to Albany
Top GOPers ‘cult’ favorites
Bill Golf pal’t ‘cult’ course
Arbitration award of $146,863.54 against NXIVM awarded to Strick and Company Inc. of Los Angeles, California.
Strick and Company Inc. vs. NXIVM, Executive Success Programs — Minutes of Arbitration proceeding
Hillary’s $30,000 fans are her ‘cult’ following
NXIVM’s vexing effect on believers
Political connections take to the air
Federal judge’s order to dismiss NXIVM “product disparagement” claim
Federal judge dismisses NXIM claim of “product disparagement”
Ex-Nxivm adviser faces larceny counts
Judge Approves Disclosure of Company’s Efforts to Discredit Blogger-Critic
New York federal court opinion and order against NXIVM (Feb 9, 2007)
U.S. District Court denying motion to quash subpoenas and granting Ross leave to file counterclaims January 10, 2007
Transcript of hearing before Judge Falk regarding NXIVM v. Ross January 9, 2007
New tenant OK’d for Romano’s
Board puts off Nxivm plan
Dismissal of NXIVM vs. Hochman lawsuit signed by federal judge in California
Order to dismiss NXIVM lawsuit filed against John Hochman, M.D.
NXIVM founder Keith Raniere’s “Ultimate Dreams Realized” chart forecasts hard times for ex-girlfriend
Stress in the Family
Fear and tears after Nxivm class
The Relevance of Bad Faith to Fair Use Analysis
The Bronfmans And the Cult
The Cult Cracker
Ex-aide calls Nxivm ‘extremely dangerous’
Answer and Affirmative Defenses of Defendants The Ross Institute and Rick Ross a/k/a “Ricky Ross”
Answer and Affirmative Defenses to Ammended Consolidated Complaint and Counterclaims of Stephanie Franco
Nxivm Ammended Consolidated Complaint (pdf file)
Nxivm loses assets claim
Nxivm accuses Albany businessman of fraud
High court rejects Nxivm appeal
Executive course in ‘cult’ lawsuit launches in Dublin
Opposition to NXIVM appeal to the US Supreme Court
(PDF Document)
Nxivm hopes lawsuit will go to highest court
Court upholds Nxivm ruling
rejects NXIVM appeal
Dennis Jacobs Second Circuit
Judge concurring
An Espian’s brief life
NXIVM cuts training school from plan
Group’s founder settled state allegations
of pyramid scheme
“Human-potential” guru under scrutiny
Business born when former nurse met motivator
Self-improvement program draws mixed reviews
Cult of Personality
New vision for mind in eye of the beholder
County planners say no to NXIVM
Proposed school causing controversy
Ruling lets Web site critical of NXIVM stay online
Court Order regarding NXIVM’s requested injunctions
NXIVM vs. Ross Transcript of Injunction proceedings
Transcript of injunction proceeding
Affidavit of Stephanie Franco
Lawsuit claims group was portrayed as a cult
Group gathers both acolytes, doubters
Controversial Speaker
Group sues its critics over claims it is a cult
NXIVM gets nixed by residents
Plans for human potential school raise concern
Robert Jay Lifton’s eight criteria of thought reform as applied to the Executive Success Programs
A Critical Analysis of the Executive Success Programs Inc.
A Forensic Psychiatrist Evaluates ESP
Liens and Judgments against Consumer Buyline
Deposition of Nancy Salzman, 2000
Some dip, others dive into selling
Consumers Buyline of Clifton Park was forced to close after 25 separate investigations
Consumers Buyline a pyramid scheme,
Abrams alleges
Too ‘different’ for own good?
Description of the Behavioral Structure of the Training
Settlement of class action lawsuit against
Consumer Buyline
State of Virginia vs. Consumer Buyline
National Association of Attorneys General Consumer Protection Report
Abrams wants ‘buying club’ shut down
Arkansas – Consumers’ Buyline, Inc.
Multi-level marketing business to pay $20,000, change operations
Consumer Buyline Agreed Final Judgment and Order in Arkansas
Class Action Lawsuit filed against Consumer Buyline
Discount service target of probe pyramid scheme alleged