Raniere teaches rape-orgasm connection: Part 2

Monte Blu says Keith teaches that women don't want to be raped by someone unattractive.

Former students of Jness recalled that Keith Raniere taught that some women had their first orgasm when they were raped.

Raniere may know from firsthand experience.

He may not have been referring to statutory rape, which he has been previously accused of – although no charges were ever pressed.

Raniere has often introduced extreme ideas in the form of questions.

Here’s one: If a rape victim has an orgasm, is it an act of consensual sex?

ESPians might discuss this with another question: ‘What does it mean if a woman realized that, in spite of what she thought before the rape began, she actually wanted to be raped and ‘loved every minute of it’?

Is it still rape?

Raniere has been accused by several women of forcible rape, but no charges were were ever filed.

One frightened woman approached a New York State Trooper about pursuing rape charges against Raniere more than a year after she alleged it occurred.

If this guy had herpes and I am not saying he does, but if he had it, he would give it to you as fast as he could say 'cum on your face' and you know it damn well. He would even tell you that this is for your own good.

The trooper, who was familiar with Raniere, dissuaded her, saying it would be difficult-to-impossible to prove rape without physical evidence.

I was with the woman when she spoke to the trooper.

I can imagine the pimp women of Raniere, who taught Jness, and are part of his harem, opening up the rape/orgasm connection to discussion groups.

If a slender, long haired, young, and attractive woman admitted she had trouble achieving orgasms, I can imagine Pam Cafritz or Lauren Salzman suggesting that Vanguard might be able to help.

In any event, a man who has been accused of raping women and girls, teaches that rape can bring orgasms to women.