Kristin Kreuk should speak out: Not to help EXPians but herself

By Frank Parlato;

Kristin Kreuk remains silent.

She let NXIVM use her name and image to bring in scores of people. I know, I was there. She was star #1.

Maybe they have collateral on her. Maybe she slept with Keith Raniere who, as everyone involved in NXIVM knows, really prefers to be called by his self-given title “The Vanguard”. . Even back then, Keith had nude pictures taken of women after they had sex with him.

Kristin might be terrified of this. I don’t know. I never confirmed she had sex with Raniere. She was certainly enamored of the courses.

Because they used her fame to lure young people – she should speak out. Not because EXPians need her help. She needs to do it for her own sake.

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NXIVM will be written about. Studied. Examined. Dramatized. Books will be written. Movies made.

When this explodes – and it will – she will, unavoidably, go down as part of NXIVM history. After it explodes – and arrests are made – nobody will care what Kristin has to say. After the indictments come down, her role in NXIVM will be written in stone. The criminal trial will bring out morbid and lurid details. The notoriety will not disappear for decades. They might laugh when she takes a role as a brave woman. Perhaps she will become a joke. Her career, toast. When she had the chance; when it still counted – she kept hidden. Let others do the fighting.

Raniere is telling everyone that a few suppressives – Sarah Edmondson, Catherine Oxenberg, Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, Toni Zarratini, Susan Dones, Barbara Bouchey, Toni Natalie, less than a dozen – out of 16,000 students – are ruining the mission.

Her voice now will resonate. It will penetrate the NXIVM world to the very bone. It will hit Mexico like an avalanche. It will comport with Kristin Kreuk’s acting persona of “I am a fighter.”

If she waits until after he is arrested – it will look like she’s a wimp.

I have more respect for Allison Mack or Nicki Clyne than for Keith Raniere or Kristin Kreuk.

Raniere has fled from his longtime home, coward that he is. Allison and Nicki at least are willing to stand for what they believe; wrong though they may be, they are willing to sacrifice their names, fame, wealth and, most likely, their freedom for years to come.

Kreuk and Raniere are hiding. And Kreuk was the first celebrity of NXIVM; used to build NXIVM. She was used to abuse women.

She can stay quiet. Let her hide. The battle is nearing the end. There are heroes enough already. Toni Natalie, Catherine Oxenberg. How about Susan Dones who took on a phalanx of NXIVM lawyers and handed them their asses. Mark Vicente, Joe O’Hara.

Kristin Kreuk plays heroes on TV. She would vomit blood and die if she had to fight in real life like Toni Natalie did.

However, it’s not too late for her to fight a little. In a month or less, it may be too late.

Kristin, you owe the public a statement; you are part of the story. Speak the truth without fear that it will anger Raniere. Truth is always truth. Speak boldly. Speak your convictions even if you support NXIVM. Don’t hesitate to speak the truth out of fear of losing your fans or being drawn into a fight.

Be a hero Kristin Kreuk. Your silence will be gravely construed against you in the long run.