Part 1: My interview with major movie mag focuses on Kreuk and Mack – building NXIVM

I merely answered the interviewer’s questions. He writes for one of the leading entertainment magazines in the world.

I take all media calls and go on the record.

I answered his general questions. For instance I said:

If you’re a DOS slave, you do what you are told. With DOS, you’re made to feel like you’re in a secret society and you’re supposed to feel proud and honored to be in the secret group.

Cold showers. 500 to 800 calorie diets; small amounts of food; no meat; low protein, and you have to be on 24-hour call, so you sleep with your phone beside you. If your master calls, within 60 seconds of a text message, you have to respond or you will be punished. A DOS slave cannot have sex without permission – that includes with her husband, if she has one.

If Keith wants sex with any of them, they must submit and that includes married women. DOS isn’t sold like this of course.

DOS is sold as something that is going to make a woman more than she is; it’s going to make you stronger, more powerful. You don’t need to eat as much as you eat. You don’t need to sleep so much. Keith Raniere promises he’ll teach you how to sleep only a couple hours a night. He promises to teach you how to eat only 500 calories a day and be in good health.

When people have little to eat and little sleep, they’re obviously more susceptible to being under his control. They’re skinny. Bulimic, anorexic. Some of them cheat on their diets from time to time. No one can live on 500 calories for long, so they cheat.

They wake the DOS women up three times a night just to test them.

Now there is a federal criminal investigation. I do not know the details. If the FBI is on track, they’re likely investigating coerced branding, blackmail, kidnapping, illegal immigration, tax evasion, smuggling money, conversion, forced labor, sex trafficking, false imprisonment and public corruption – for Raniere got to public officials. There is a whole universe of crimes this very dark organization committed. It might even include murder.

The tax evasion of course is huge. Millions of dollars in tax evasion. They don’t pay taxes. They smuggled cash in and out of the country. I would estimated they evaded more than $100 million in taxes – with Clare and Sara Bronfman being a large part of the scheme.

*************************************************************************************

It was at about this point in the interview when the reporter told me he was mostly interested in Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack and to a lesser degree Grace Park and Nicki Clyne. I tried to answer his questions:

Grace Park

Actress Grace Park …. is she in or out of NXIVM? No one knows for certain and she’s not saying.

Kristin Kreuk brought Allison Mack in. Grace Park came a little later. Nicki Clyne, and Kristana Loken… I am told she slept with Keith the first day she appeared, so if you take the age of her child and add 9 months, that’s about when she joined. Might be Keith’s kid.

Kristin Kreuk’s then-boyfriend — Mark Hildreth – is an actor. You could look him up on IMDb. He’s had a few roles. He brought Kristin in. He had taken the course and then got excited about it and brought Kristin.

Mark Hildreth with former girlfriend Kristin Kreuk.

Kristin was used for major recruiting. She left around 2012. Her boyfriend, Mark Hildreth, left in 2017 when he found out about the branding. It is unclear if Grace Park is in or out. I suspect she and Kristin are terrified. I think both of them are very frightened.

Maybe Grace wants to get out but she’s afraid NXIVM will come after her and destroy her career. I think Kristin Kreuk is terrified. I suspect she’s very afraid they might come after her.

One thing you should be aware of: the two Bronfman sisters are grandchildren of one of North America’s great criminals – the illegal booze and drug trafficker Sam Bronfman. His granddaughters fund the Raniere criminal enterprise.

I understand why Kreuk is afraid. The Bronfman-Raniere crime organization make false criminal complaints, sues people in court with vexatious and dishonest litigation. Unfortunately, the United States court systems are corrupt – and if you have money, you can buy outcomes and pervert justice.

Stay tuned for part 2…