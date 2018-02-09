Part 2 My comments to Movie and TV magazine: ‘Keith is a hypnotist’

This is the second part of my interview with a reporter doing a feature story on Keith Raniere and his relationships with various actresses such as Kristin Kreuk, Allison Mack, and Nick Clyne.

The magazine is a famous one and is international. The story is due in March. Out of respect to the reporter, I am not naming the magazine but it is one of worldwide renown.

I told the interviewer in response to his questions:

Sara and Clare Bronfman joined NXIVM around 2002. A friend of Sara’s recommended it and she began taking classes. Then, she brought her sister, Clare, in. They are now completely under Keith Raniere’s control.

He’s a master hypnotist. He’s devised classes [intensives] that hypnotize people and he has all the other previously hypnotized women – who are his virtual slaves – work to persuade other women. It’s not him alone. It’s a whole organization dedicated to indoctrinating and hypnotizing.

The hypnotized women are indoctrinated to believe that Raniere is the guru – and that to disobey him is the worst thing you could do in life. Then, he takes the rest of your life away by making you fully involved at all times working for his ‘mission’.





The Vanguard, who suffers from strabismus [cross eyed], claims to see all and consequently is justified in calling the shots for his slaves.

Not everybody falls for it, but those who do fall completely. They fall hard. NXIVM becomes your whole life and as you continue to take classes, constantly taking more classes which are actually hypnotic induction classes, you become further hypnotized.





You eat little, sleep little; you’re taking these classes; you’re being reinforced by all the other hypnotized women. Then there’s Keith himself, the hypnotist. So, you’re being indoctrinated day in, day out.

If you don’t escape, you become a member of the cult and that, I think, is what they mean when they say ‘brainwashed’.

A DOS woman is even further submerged. She must go wherever she’s told to go. They go wherever Keith tells them. They don’t all live together. Most of them do not live with their family. They might live in an apartment owned by Clare Bronfman. They go where they’re told. That could change tomorrow.

A DOS slave is told day-by-day what she is to do. She’s given assignments.

The whole NXIVM cult has been tremendously weakened. In the United States, I don’t think there’re 50 people left. In Mexico, there are maybe another 150.

No new people join anymore because, if you do even a simple search on the internet, you get plenty of cautions: Stay away!

Keith fled the United States. He went to Mexico – and immediately went into hiding. I think there are others who have also gone to Mexico.

"It matters not how strait the gate, How charged with punishments the scroll, I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul." But what happens when you abrogate being your own captain - and substitute that for the control of a guru or mentor who is a sociopath and whose only goal is to manipulate you? Is this what is meant by brainwashed?

As a DOS slave, Allison Mack must do as she is told by the Vanguard.

Allison Mack was or is in Brooklyn. India Oxenberg was or is in Brooklyn. Nikki Clyne is reportedly in Albany. I believe they’re down to a handful in Albany and some are being paid by Bronfman money, largely because they can’t get any new people to join.

The income of NXIVM teachers depends on recruitment. There are no new recruits in the USA. There may be some in Mexico where there are a number of introductory classes going on right now.