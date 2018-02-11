Keith Raniere revamps website, keithraniere.com

Mental Health Check: Is Vanguard the world's most ethical, judo-tough, top three problem solvers in the world or is he just a crazed and toxic narcissist?

Featured photo on the new Keith Raniere website.

Gone Gone Gone are the claims that he spoke at age 1, was the East Coast judo champion at age 11, and is one of the top three problem solvers in the world.

Keith Raniere has revamped his website: http://www.keithraniere.com/.

In it, he still, of course, proclaims some amazing accomplishments:

FOUNDED MORE THAN 30 INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES, ENDEAVORS & MOVEMENTS

CREATED TOOLS FOR ETHICS, CRITICAL THINKING, NON-VIOLENCE & HUMAN POTENTIAL

PUBLISHED 2 BOOKS & OVER 100 ARTICLES ON SCIENCE, ETHICS & PHILOSOPHY

HOLDS 147 INTERNATIONAL PATENTS IN VARIED TECHNICAL FIELDS, INCLUDING 47 IN THE U.S.

But his old bio where he tells us about his amazing youth, athleticism, accumulation of great wealth by age 30, and his IQ listing in the Guinness Book of World Records are out.

Keith gives us little info. For example, on the new website, he does not say if any of the patents are in actual use anywhere. [He did not get a patent for Rational Inquiry in the USA but he still lists it as patent pending].

Vanguard

A second photo of Keith Raniere on his website. This photo appears to be about 20 [?] years old.

Under the category of “WHO IS KEITH RANIERE?”, we learn [links are from http://www.keithraniere.com]:

Keith Raniere has devoted his life to studying the complex issues that face our modern world, and to developing tools to enhance the human experience through community, social action, science, technology and education. Raniere is the conceptual founder of NXIVM, which is the overarching philosophy of a group of companies focusing on increasing joy and ethics in the world…. He founded Executive Success Programs, Inc. (ESP) in 1998 with Nancy Salzman, one of the world’s top trainers in personal and professional development, seeking to advance ethics, humanity, and critical thinking on an individual and global scale. One of the cornerstones of ESP is Rational Inquiry®, Raniere’s patent-pending technology that provides a scientific process for achieving peak human performance. More than 16,800 individuals have participated in the programs. Most recently, these tools are helping individuals with different neurobiological disorders, specifically severe cases of Tourette’s Syndrome and OCD. Raniere is currently working with other individuals to determine the potential role the tools have in helping with other conditions. Some of his most passionate and purposeful work can be seen in…. InLaK’ech … credited with initiatives that promote community, inspire leadership within small villages, and provide systems to disable violence and stop perpetrators. Anima Inc., founded by Raniere and Alejandra Gonzalez Anaya, produced the 2014 Central American and Caribbean Games Opening Ceremony. The production won ten Telly Awards and received three daytime Emmy Nominations…. Raniere holds 147 international patents, including 47 in the United States… He earned degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in mathematics, biology and physics…. In August 2008, along with writer Ivy Nevares, Raniere published his first book—Odin and the Sphinx… The foreword was written by acclaimed doctor and author, Luis Eugenio Todd. The following year the second book in the series was published, The Sphinx and Thelxiepeia, with a foreword written by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

For those who want to see his old website, there are ample opportunities to see it on http://www.internetarchive.net, including Jan 25 of this year .