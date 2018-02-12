Is she still in? Kristin Kreuk remains Facebook friends with Clare Bronfman

Thanks to a reader who uses the moniker ‘Nope’ and writes:

Kristin Kreuk

It is a known fact that cults like NXIVM tell you to hide your involvement and/or lie about it. Kristin Kreuk was in NXIVM.

She has been named as a coach and took courses for years. She was seen at Acapella Innovations and Vanguard Week. She has never denied that she is still in it.

For all anyone knows, she could still be in it.

Like Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne, she is still Facebook [under the name Kristin Laura] friends with Clare Bronfman who continues to financially support the cult while neither Mark Vicente, Sarah Edmondson, or Mark Hildreth are. One has to wonder why she remains a friend of Clare’s if she is so against NXIVM, DOS, Vanguard and whatever else the cult teaches and promotes.





Clare Bronfman's Facebook page shows she is friends with Kristin Laura [Kreuk]. So who is fooling who? If Kristin Kreuk is friends with the vicious financier of Keith Raniere, one should safely assume she is not estranged from the cult or Raniere.

Clare Bronfman’s Facebook page shows she is friends with Kristin Laura [Kreuk]. So who is fooling who? If Kristin Kreuk is friends with the vicious financier of Keith Raniere, one should safely assume she is not estranged from the cult or Raniere.

M L King





“The hottest place in Hell is reserved for those who remain neutral in times of great moral conflict”. – Martin Luther King Jr.

Kristin Kreuk plays a brave lawyer on the Canadian taxpayer funded TV show Burden of Truth. Her character risks her career to protect young women.

Kristin Kreuk plays tough fighting lawyer unafraid of confronting the truth….

One commenter wrote of Clare Bronfman: "Clare shares features with Katherine Hepburn. Similar facial structure and lanky athletic body".

Clare Bronfman uses a picture of days long gone for her profile picture on Facebook. The picture was taken long before she went on a 500 calorie diet for an extended period.

Clare and Sara Bronfman.

Recent picture of Clare l] with sister Sara Bronfman- Igtet.