Raniere makes a comment on Hitler and rewriting history

Keith Raniere wrote, “How would our history books read today if Germany had won World War II? Well, although Hitler would probably be seen as a hero, one might hope there would be enclaves of people who would record the ‘truth.’ Of course, if Hitler was so structurally powerful he could eliminate all such enclaves then the history of the world would be irreversibly changed-a lie with no counter references becomes truth.”

One might also ask oneself, as a yardstick of how honest you believe Raniere to be, how would NXIVM’s history read online if he and his disciples wrote every word of it?

Raniere reveals something about himself when he says, “a lie with no counter references becomes truth.”

A lie with no counter references does not become truth. It may be perceived as truth but it is still false.

But just in case he is right, the Frankreport exists as a counter reference.

BTW Raniere seems to have a fascination with Nazi Germany.

Reportedly:

He has told followers that they were reincarnated Nazis. People described NXIVM sessions in which they were convinced they are “reincarnated Nazis.”

Raniere told former girlfriend, Toni Natalie that she was, in a previous life, Herman Goering, a leading member of Hitler’s Nazi Party.

Natalie became convinced she had been partly responsible for the Nazi Holocaust.

Natalie claims a group of Raniere’s followers cornered her in her office and a man in the group said to her, “Close your eyes and hold out your hands.” Then he placed a knife in her hands. “What’s this?” she asked. The man replied: “You should know, because that’s the knife you killed me with.”

Raniere told former girlfriend, Barbara Bouchey that she was, in a previous life, the Nazi, Reinhard Heydrich, one of the architects of the Holocaust.

Raniere claims to remember his past lives and those of his inner circle.

He told other women that they were various Nazis

He has told “former Nazi” women that many of his other disciples were jews that they killed.

Many female members of NXIVM believe they lived with Raniere in other lives.

I asked this question before: If Bouchey was Heydrich and Natalie was Goering, who was Raniere? If his present-life followers were Nazi top underlings, does it stand to reason that, in Raniere’s past life, he was their leader also?

Martin Roosli PHD

Keith Raniere would decide who would be probed, according to his longtime legal liaison, Kristin Keeffe. Keeffe later fled from the NXIVM cult and is said to be in hiding.