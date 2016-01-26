Why we are posting old post about NXIVM

The frankreport posts items from the past – some of them available elsewhere online so that readers may find a complete resource for NXIVM topics here.

In addition we see that sometimes NXIVM [and other] relatged websites go down and most of its information goes down with it.

As Keith Raniere once wrote, “The web is so structurally powerful it could facilitate the substitution of lies for truth, literally subverting history.”

Therefore the frankreport is committed to publishing everything that relates to NXIVM – both good and bad – while NXIVM exists- so that someone does not substitute lies for truth literally subverting NXIVM’s true history.