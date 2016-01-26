Raniere’s brain ‘sets off radar detectors’ claim challenged

According to some of his followers, and as reported in the Albany Times Union February 24, 2012 “Raniere has convinced some followers he doesn’t drive because his intellectual energy sets off radar detectors.”

It is true that he rarely drives and has no driver’s license. When he has to go somewhere he is driven usually by a female disciple.

So as further proof of the low intelligence of some of his female followers: “Raniere has convinced some followers he doesn’t drive because his intellectual energy sets off radar detectors.”

These same women know he rides in cars.

How do the radar detectors know not to go off when he is in the passenger seat?

Just like he told women they would bear his female avatar baby, or that he made it rain on only his partner and not on him, or that he tied the state record for the 100-yard dash, or he understood computers when he was 4 years old, he tells someone: radar detectors go off because of his intellectual energy.

And someone believes it.

Believers are what make up a cult.