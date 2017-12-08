Raniere claims he did not pick the name ‘Vanguard,’ or ask for his initials on branded slaves

On December 25, 2007, Keith Raniere posted a comment on a blog:

Oh! Don’t believe everything you read. I am called “Vanguard” as a title… I did not pick this… ”

This sounds like what he said about branding women in DOS:

Funny, for a guy who did not pick the title Vanguard, he used to love to play the video game of the same name. Maybe students knew that and picked the name for him in tribute. [If it were Pac Man or Super Mario brothers, maybe no one would laugh.]

Long before he gave himself the name Vanguard, Keith Raniere loved to play the video game Vanguard.

Adult women have told Frank Report that Keith Raniere used to stalk girls under the age of consent at video arcades when he was a man in his mid to late 20s.